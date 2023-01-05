Targa Buying BEP Stake in GP NGL Pipeline for $1B+

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has announced a definitive agreement to buy Blackstone Energy Partners’ (BEP) 25 percent interest in the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 billion in cash, plus customary working capital adjustments.

The acquisition price represents approximately 8.75 times Grand Prix’s estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA multiple, Targa highlighted. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 with an effective date of January 1, 2023. Following its completion, Targa will own 100 percent of the Grand Prix NGL pipeline.

Grand Prix has the capacity to transport up to one million barrels per day of natural gas liquids to the NGL market hub at Mont Belvieu, Texas, according to Targa. The pipeline connects Targa’s gathering and processing positions throughout the Permian Basin, North Texas, and Southern Oklahoma, as well as third-party positions, to its fractionation and storage complex at Mont Belvieu, Targa pointed out.

“The performance of our Grand Prix NGL Pipeline has exceeded expectations since it began full operations in the third quarter of 2019, integrating our leading NGL supply aggregation position in the Permian Basin to key demand markets in Mont Belvieu and along the U.S. Gulf Coast,” Matt Meloy, the chief executive officer of Targa, said in a company statement.

“Our business has strong momentum for 2023 and this acquisition further simplifies Targa while also increasing our fee-based margin and providing additional cash flow stability,” he added.

“Given our expected record 2022 EBITDA and the strength of our outlook for 2023, we expect to remain comfortably within our long-term consolidated leverage ratio target range of three to four times. This acquisition further supports our already strong cash flow profile and ability over time to return an increasing amount of capital to our shareholders through common dividend increases and common share repurchases,” Meloy continued.

In November 2022, Targa announced plans to construct the Daytona NGL Pipeline as an addition to the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline system. The Daytona NGL Pipeline will transport NGLs from the Permian basin and connect to the 30-inch diameter segment of Targa’s Grand Prix NGL pipeline in North Texas, Targa highlighted in its third quarter results statement in November last year. The Daytona NGL Pipeline is expected to be in service by the end of 2024, at an estimated cost of approximately $650 million, the company noted in its 3Q results.

In July last year, Targa announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries had completed a previously announced acquisition of Lucid Energy Delaware, LLC for $3.55 billion. This acquisition extends and further strengthens Targa’s position in the core of the Delaware basin, Targa noted at the time.

In April 2022, Targa revealed that it had completed a previously announced acquisition of Southcross Energy Operating LLC and its subsidiaries in South Texas. In March 2022, Targa announced that it had executed agreements to acquire the company and its subsidiaries in South Texas for $200 million.

