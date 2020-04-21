Tapstone Energy Emerges From Restructuring
Oklahoma City-based Tapstone Energy LLC has concluded a financial restructuring plan that recapitalizes its balance sheet and bolsters its liquidity. Highlights of the out-of-court transaction are as follows:
- The company's lenders agreed to exchange their outstanding secured debt into a combination of a new four-year secured term loan of $145 million and common equity in Tapstone.
- 99.5% of the company's 9.75% 2022 senior noteholders agreed to exchange their existing notes into a new four-year unsecured term loan of $5 million and common equity in Tapstone.
- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC is investing $50 million of preferred equity in Tapstone to pursue acquisitions in the Mid-Continent region.
In wiping out $450 million of principle debt, the deal leaves Tapstone with over $60 million in liquidity, a current mark-to-market hedge book of approximately $55 million and a deleveraged balance sheet.
“The outcome of this process establishes Tapstone as an entity ready to consolidate assets in the Mid-Continent,” Steve C. Dixon, Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement. “We are eager to turn our focus on acquiring producing properties and evaluating merger candidates.”
"The success of our restructuring is a significant accomplishment given the current environment in the energy industry and the broader economy,” added John J. Kilgallon, Chief Financial Officer. “When including the new investment from Kennedy Lewis and the extinguishment of debt through the restructuring, our net debt has improved by approximately $500 million from start to finish in this process."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
