Taproot Inks DJ Basin Deal With Mallard Exploration

The new agreement increases Taproot's total dedicated acreage to over 200,000 gross acres.

Taproot Energy Partners’ affiliate, Taproot Rockies Midstream, has secured a long-term acreage dedication from Mallard Exploration within the northeast extension of the DJ Basin. Taproot will provide oil and produced water midstream gathering and transportation services in exchange for an acreage dedication of approximately 60,000 acres.

Taproot’s existing Baja System and soon-to-be-completed Rattlesnake expansion include over 110 miles of oil, produced water and freshwater pipelines. Mallard’s acreage position is near existing Bison Oil & Gas, Verdad Resources, and Bonanza Creek dedicated.

The new agreement increases Taproot’s total dedicated acreage to over 200,000 gross acres.

“We are delighted to be announcing our new partnership with Mallard and the strategic expansion of our DJ Basin assets,” said Taproot Energy Partners COO Rod Donovan. “We remain proud of our ability to create value for our producer clients and continue to invest in the growth of our assets during challenging times.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Taproot’s capabilities include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing, oil gathering and transportation, produced water disposal, fresh water supply, condensate treating and blending and natural gas liquids products marketing.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.