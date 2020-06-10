TAP Offshore Section Completed
Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP AG) announced Tuesday that it has completed the 65-mile offshore section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) across the Adriatic Sea.
Approximately 9,000 pipes of 36-inch diameter have been used for TAP’s offshore section and the deepest point of the pipeline is approximately 2,657 feet beneath sea level, according to the company. The TAP project is now more than 95 percent complete, TAP Project Director John Haynes outlined in a company statement posted on TAP AG’s website.
“Completing the offshore pipeline section marks another key milestone towards the finalization of our project,” Luca Schieppati, TAP AG’s managing director, said in a company statement.
“Once operational, TAP will bring a new source of natural gas to Europe, supporting decarbonization, energy security and diversification. I am proud that these technically complex works have been conducted in line with the highest health and safety standards,” the TAP AG representative added.
TAP will transport natural gas from the Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 545-mile pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, and crosses Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy.
First gas deliveries to Europe via TAP will start by the end of 2020, according to TAP AG. TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent interest), SOCAR (20 percent interest), Snam (20 percent interest), Fluxys (19 percent interest), Enagas (16 percent interest) and Axpo (five percent interest).
TAP AG was established to plan, develop and build the TAP natural gas pipeline. The company, which is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, employs approximately 200 oil and gas specialists from several countries and engages hundreds of contracted service company experts, according to its website.
