Tanker Carrying Russian Oil Diverts From Cuba

A tanker believed to be carrying Russian oil to fuel-starved Cuba diverted away, a move that’s likely to worsen shortages on the Caribbean island.

The ship Sea Horse halted its voyage Wednesday and is now drifting in the North Atlantic Ocean, according to vessel-tracking data. The tanker is likely carrying 200,000 barrels of Russian gas oil, based on shipping analytics from Kpler Ltd., whose lead analyst previously identified the cargo following a ship-to-ship transfer off Cyprus.

The diversion comes as Cuba faces acute shortages of fuel needed to power everything from stoves to buses and homes, leaving much of the country grappling with prolonged blackouts. Available power has fallen sharply since the start of the year, and satellite imagery has shown nighttime light levels down by as much as 50%.

Conditions in Cuba are deteriorating after the US seized a vessel bound for the island last year. President Donald Trump’s naval blockade in the Caribbean has effectively deterred other ships from approaching, while the threat of tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba has led ally Mexico to halt shipments. The Sea Horse had been poised to test US enforcement efforts aimed at cutting off Cuba’s access to imported energy.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the US has eased some restrictions by allowing fuel shipments to Cuba’s budding private sector as part of a plan to make the island more reliant on US supplies. The US has also indicated that it is open to issuing specific licenses to companies interested in supplying Cuba with Venezuelan oil.

The Sea Horse’s decision to turn away follows similar moves by other tankers. Earlier this month, the Ocean Mariner, carrying about 30,000 barrels of Colombian diesel, diverted from Cuba and appears to have discharged in the Bahamas, according to shipping data. US enforcement actions have already resulted in the seizure of at least ten vessels accused of transporting sanctioned oil.