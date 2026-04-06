Tamboran Touts Stimulation Results for Another Beetaloo Well

The latest well to be stimulated in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project in the Beetaloo sub-basin onshore Australia's Northern Territory yielded a record average 20-day initial production flow rate of 10.3 million cubic feet a day, Tamboran said.

The latest well to be stimulated in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project in the Beetaloo sub-basin onshore Australia's Northern Territory yielded a record average 20-day initial production flow rate of 10.3 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd), Tamboran Resources Corp said.

The gas in the Shenandoah South 6H (SS-6H) well came from an 8,635-foot horizontal section within the Mid Velkerri B Shale, Sydney-based Tamboran said in an online statement.

"On a normalized basis, SS‑6H achieved a flow rate of 11.9 MMcfd per 10,000 feet, which compares favorably to the average performance of more than 11,000 producing wells in the Marcellus Shale dry gas fairway with over 12 months of production history", Tamboran said.

"The flow test has now been concluded, with the well delivering a stable rate of 8.8 MMcfd (normalized to 10.2 MMcfd per 10,000 feet) at a flowing wellhead pressure of approximately 580 psi.

"At the conclusion of the flow test, water was continuing to unload at a rate of ~270 barrels per day, indicating the well was still in the process of cleaning up.

"All key technical objectives of the flow test have been achieved, with the well demonstrating sustained, stable rates over the last five days of testing, similar to that observed at the SS-2H ST1 well.

"Testing has been intentionally curtailed to avoid unnecessary flaring and carbon emissions, and preserve reservoir energy ahead of tie-in to the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility (SPCF) and the commencement of gas sales in 3Q 2026.

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"The 2026 stimulation campaign for the Shenandoah South 3H, 4H and 5H wells is planned to commence in the second quarter, with all three wells expected to be tied into the SPCF and brought into production during 3Q 2026".

Tamboran expects the wells in the Pilot Project to produce 40 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Last year Tamboran said it had received approval from the Northern Territory government to sell appraisal gas from the Pilot Project, after the Beetaloo Joint Venture and the government signed an agreement for the 40 tJd supply from the project to the Northern Territory for an initial term of nine years starting in the first half of 2026.

"This is the first approval granted by the NTG through the new BUG legislation and follows the recent consent from Native Title Holders for the sale of up to 60 tJ per day from the Shenandoah South Pilot Project over a three-year period", Tamboran said in a statement September 1, 2025.

"The Beetaloo Joint Venture now holds all necessary approvals to sell gas from the SS Pilot Project".

Tamboran and Daly Waters Energy LP (DWE) equally own Tamboran (B2) Pty Ltd, which owns a 77.5 percent stake in the Beetaloo JV. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd holds the remaining 22.5 percent. Dublin, Ireland-based Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd says it owns about 98 percent of Falcon Oil & Gas Australia.

The Beetaloo JV owns the joint acreage EPs 76, 98 and 117, which contain the SS Pilot Project.

The SS Pilot Project sits in the joint acreage's Northern Pilot Area, where Tamboran is operator with a 47.5 percent stake, according to bourse filings by Tamboran. DWE also owns 47.5 percent. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia holds five percent.

The partners plan to expand development to the Southern Pilot Area, where operator DWE owns 38.75 percent, Tamboran 38.75 percent and Falcon Oil & Gas Australia 22.5 percent, according to the filings.

On September 30, 2025 Tamboran and Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd signed a definitive merger agreement that they said would create a leading position of about 2.9 million net acres in Beetaloo, part of the McArthur Basin.

Concurrently the companies announced a positive final investment decision on the SS Pilot Project.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com