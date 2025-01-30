Tamboran Starts New Well Stimulation Campaign in Australia's Beetaloo Basin

The wells are planned to supply the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project, which is expected to produce 40 million cubic feet of natural gas a day with production expected to start mid-2026.

Tamboran Resources Corp. has launched what it says is the biggest well stimulation campaign in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin onshore Australia’s Northern Territory.

The campaign consists of the Shenandoah South 2H sidetrack (SS-2H ST1) and Shenandoah S2-4H (SS4H), with up to 119 stimulated stages planned across the two wells.

“The SS-2H ST1 well is planned to include 43 stages over a 5,427-foot (1,654-meter) horizontal section and the SS-3H well is planned to include 76 stages over a 9,766-foot (2,977-meter) horizontal section”, Tamboran said in a regulatory filing.

The wells are planned to supply the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project, which is expected to produce 40 million cubic feet of natural gas a day with production expected to start mid-2026.

An additional four-well campaign is planned for 2025 to complete the project's drilling phase.

For the new stimulation campaign, Tamboran has deployed Liberty Energy Inc.’s modern stimulation equipment, which it said is “the first 80,000-hydraulic-horsepower frac spread imported into the Beetaloo Basin from the US”.

“The increased horsepower of this equipment is expected to deliver a step change in stimulation efficiency and proppant intensity compared to previous wells completed in the Basin”, commented Tamboran managing director and chief executive Joel Riddle.

“This stimulation campaign is planned to be the largest in the Beetaloo Basin to date, with up to 119 stages over a full lateral length of 15,193 feet (~4,631 meters) across the two wells, an average of ~127 feet per stimulated stage.

“Importantly, these wells are planned to be among the first to provide reliable energy to the Northern Territory”.

“We have successfully undertaken stimulation programs during the wet season in the Basin over the last two years, with campaigns at Amungee 2H (2022/23) and Shenandoah South 1H (2023/24)”, Riddle added. “This experience gives us confidence in our ability to safely and efficiently conduct these operations year-round”.

EP 98 is operated by Tamboran (B2) Pty Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between Tamboran and Daly Waters Energy LP, a portfolio company of Formentera Partners LP. Tamboran (B2) owns a 77.5 percent stake while Falcon Oil and Gas Australia Ltd., majority-owned by Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., holds the remaining 22.5 percent.

In a separate statement, Falcon Oil & Gas said it has decided to give up its five percent participating interest (PI) in the next drilling phase of the Pilot project, which involves the four remaining wells planned to be drilled this year.

“Falcon participated in the Shenandoah S-1H well in 2023 at its 22.5 percent PI which created a Drill Spacing Unit (DSU) of 20,480 acres”, Falcon said in the statement on its website.

“Falcon participated in the S2-2H ST1 and the S2-4H wells in 2024 at its reduced 5 percent PI which created two DSUs totaling 46,080 acres.

“The Beetaloo JV partners [Tamboran (B2) and Falcon] are planning on creating an enlarged area around the Pilot, known as the First Strategic Development Area (FSDA), which would amalgamate the acreage and PIs from the DSUs mentioned above and any further DSUs that may be created as part of the Pilot.

“Depending on the ultimate size of the planned FSDA Falcon’s combined participation entitlement in the FSDA post the Pilot could be up to 10 percent.

“Falcon also retains a 22.5 percent PI in the remaining 4.52 million acres in the Beetaloo, net 1 million acres to Falcon”.

Falcon chief executive Philip O’Quigley said, “Reducing our participation in the next four wells has a minimal impact on our overall interest in the Beetaloo which remains at 22.5 percent”.

“This demonstrates the optionality afforded by the DSUs, which enable Falcon to strategically and efficiently deploy its capital. This reduction in our participation in the next four wells significantly reduces our 2025 capital expenditure whilst at the same time leaving us very well positioned to capture the overall success of the Beetaloo”.

