Tamboran Sets Record Beetaloo Basin IP90 Flow Rate

Tamboran Resource Corporation has completed further flow tests at the Shenandoah South 2H Sidetrack (SS-2H ST1) well in the Beetaloo Basin. In its latest report, the company said the well achieved a record average 90-day initial production (IP90) flow rate of 6.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd).

The company said that over the last 30 days, flow rates from the SS-2H ST1 well increased by 2 percent without any downhole intervention and maintaining a 44/64” choke.

“The performance and character of the SS-2H ST1 well is unique compared to hundreds of wells I have seen in my career. With flow rates increasing over the last 30 days to 6.5 MMcfd, without downhole intervention or adjustments to choke, I believe we are seeing the enhanced matrix connectivity achieved during the stimulation program. The SS-2H ST1 well represents another encouraging data point as we better understand the Velkerri B Shale’s ultimate performance and recovery”, Richard Stoneburner, Tamboran Chairman and Interim CEO, said.

“Most importantly, at the end of the 90-day period, the well continued to slowly clean up, suggesting that it could have sustained the current rate beyond the testing interval. This data will be important as we prepare to stimulate our first 10,000-foot horizontal section in the Shenandoah South area by the end of the year”, Stoneburner said.

Tamboran said the SS-2H ST1 well has now been suspended ahead of the commencement of gas sales to the Northern Territory government via the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility (SPCF) in mid-2026, subject to weather conditions and final stakeholder approvals.

The company added that the 2025 Shenandoah South drilling campaign is making steady progress, with the intermediate sections of the SS-5H and SS-6H wells successfully drilled. The rig is currently working on the intermediate section of the SS-4H well. This campaign marks the first multi-well drilling program to utilize batch drilling in the Beetaloo Basin, according to the company.

Once the intermediate section of the SS-4H well is completed, the rig is scheduled to begin drilling the 10,000-foot horizontal sections for all three wells, the company said.

“These results, combined with the SS-1H flow rates in 2024, show the significant potential of the large acreage position surrounding the Shenandoah South area, where we are currently progressing a farm down of ~400,000 acres. The farm down acreage is expected to be developed over the coming years to supply into the anticipated shortfall emerging in the East Coast gas market”, Stoneburner said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com