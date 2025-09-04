Tamboran Secures Government Approval to Sell Beetaloo Appraisal Gas

This is the first approval granted by the Northern Territory government under the Beneficial Use of Gas law.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has obtained the Northern Territory Government’s (NTG) approval to sell appraisal gas from its exploration permits in the Beetaloo Basin.

The company said in a media release that this is the first approval granted by the NTG under the Beneficial Use of Gas (BUG) legislation. The approval follows the recent consent from the Native Title Holders for the sale of up to 60 TJ per day from the Shenandoah South (SS) Pilot Project over three years.

The Beetaloo Joint Venture (BJV) has obtained all required permissions to sell gas from the SS Pilot Project. This initiative plans to start gas sales of up to 40 TJ per day to the NTG under a binding Gas Sales Agreement (GSA), which is set to begin in mid-2026, depending on weather conditions, Tamboran said.

"The BJV has secured an important milestone, being the first joint venture to secure NTG approval to sell gas under the BUG legislation. This approval will allow the BJV to sell gas to the NTG under a long-term GSA, delivering energy security to Territorians", Richard Stoneburner, Tamboran Chairman and Interim CEO, said.

"The BUG legislation has been a significant initiative undertaken by the government, which allows for gas volumes to be sold into the market during the exploration and appraisal phase of the project life. Gas that would have historically been flared on site will now be delivered into the local Northern Territory gas market, delivering much-needed energy security to the market that is predominantly powered by gas. It will also deliver accelerated royalties to the NTG and Native Title Holders", he said.

Tamboran reported that drilling of the three remaining wells needed for plateau production and GSA delivery is underway, with the intermediate sections finished on all three wells. Currently, Tamboran is drilling the horizontal section in the Mid Velkerri B Shale at the SS-5H well.

Tamboran said the stimulation of the SS-4H well is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by a 30-day test before it gets connected to the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility for gas sales to the NTG.

