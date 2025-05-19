Tamboran Prepares for Major Drilling in Beetaloo Basin

'Having successfully raised funding to progress drilling activity in the Beetaloo Basin, we are focused on delivering the largest single drilling campaign in the region to date'.

Australian upstream oil and gas company Tamboran Resources Corporation completed a 35-stage stimulation campaign in the Shenandoah South 2H sidetrack (SS-2H ST1) well across a 5,483-foot (1,671-metre) horizontal section.

The SS-2H ST1 well was suspended for a longer duration of “soaking” following technical analysis of wells in the Beetaloo Basin and studies undertaken in the United States. The well was soaked for a total of 62 days before the reopening of the well in mid-May 2025.

In May 2025, Tamboran unveiled a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) plan aimed at raising $55.4 million. Upon completion, the company expects to be fully funded to drill and complete the remaining three wells required to deliver first gas under the proposed 40 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) Shenandoah South (SS) pilot project.

“The SS-2H ST1 well commenced flow testing in mid-May 2025, which is being tested for a full 90 days over a 5,483-foot (1,671-metre) horizontal section. We plan to update the market on the initial 30-day flow test (IP30) in mid-June 2025”, Joel Riddle, Tamboran Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Having successfully raised funding to progress drilling activity in the Beetaloo Basin, we are focused on delivering the largest single drilling campaign in the region to date”, Riddle added. “The program includes three wells drilled from the SS2 pad, commencing in mid-2025, and stimulation of up to 240 stages across four 10,000-foot horizontal wells. These wells are going to be critical for meeting the binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government that will supply much-needed gas to Darwin to keep the lights on”.

The three wells planned for the 2025 campaign will be drilled with a Helmerich & Payne Inc. rig over a 10,000-foot horizontal section, with up to 60 stages of stimulation for each, including the SS-3H well. Drilling for the first well, SS-4H, is set to begin in mid-2025.

Following Falcon Oil and Gas’ decision not to participate, Tamboran said it will increase acreage in the proposed Northern Pilot Area after the wells are completed.

“Importantly, we also completed the checkerboard of the Beetaloo Basin with DWE, allowing us to prioritize a position of ~400,000 acres (the Phase 2 Development Area) for development of gas to Australia’s East Coast gas market, which is forecast to be short gas by the end of the decade”, Riddle said.

“RBC Capital Markets has been engaged to undertake a formal farmout of the Phase 2 Development Area. We look forward to engaging with interested parties and will provide an update to the market at the appropriate time”.

