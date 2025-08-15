Tamboran Gets Native Title Holders Consent to Sell Beetaloo Appraisal Gas

Native Title Holders granted approval for the Beetaloo JV to sell up to 60 terajoules per day of appraisal gas from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project over three years.

Sydney-headquartered natural gas developer Tamboran Resources Corporation has signed a milestone agreement with Native Title Holders and the Northern Land Council. The company said in a media release that the deal opens the door for the sale of appraisal gas from its exploration permits in the Beetaloo Basin.

Under the agreement, Native Title Holders grant approval for the Beetaloo Joint Venture (BJV) to sell up to 60 terajoules per day of appraisal gas from EP 98 and EP 117 from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project over three years. The BJV is now working on obtaining the necessary permits for long-term production.

Additionally, Tamboran said that the BJV has agreed to supply 40 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) to the Northern Territory government until mid-2041, ensuring energy security for the region. The first gas delivery is targeted for mid-2026, pending weather conditions and customary stakeholder approvals.

“This is a significant moment for Tamboran Resources, being the first operator in the Beetaloo Basin to secure Native Title Holder approval to sell gas under the legislated appraisal framework”, Richard Stoneburner, Tamboran Chairman and Interim CEO, said.

“The agreement provides a range of financial and non-financial benefits for Native Title Holders, and we are excited to continue working together into the future to create jobs, grow business, and create more opportunities for the local community”, he said.

The agreement is necessary to obtain authorization from the Northern Territory Minister for Mining and Energy under section 57AAA of the Petroleum Act 1984 to extract gas from the EPs on an appraisal basis, Tamboran said.

Tamboran said it will now advance its application to the Northern Territory government for the recovery of gas on an appraisal basis.

