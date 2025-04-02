Tamboran, Arafura Sign LOI for Future Beetaloo Basin Gas Supply

Tamboran signed a letter of intent with an Arafura to advance discussions for potential gas supply from the Beetaloo Basin to the latter's Nolans Rare Earth project.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with an Arafura Rare Earths Limited company to advance discussions for potential gas supply from Beetaloo Basin assets to the latter’s Nolans Rare Earth project in the Northern Territory.

Under the agreement, Arafura intends to support the development of Tamboran’s Beetaloo Basin acreage by purchasing 18-25 terajoules per day (TJd) (18-26 MMcfd) of gas for up to 10 years, Tamboran said in a media release. Through its subsidiaries, Tamboran is the largest acreage holder and operator in the Beetaloo Subbasin, with approximately 1.9 million net prospective acres, according to Tamboran.

Arafura’s Nolans Rare Earth project is located 404 miles (650 kilometers) south of Tamboran’s Beetaloo Basin acreage. Arafura’s proposed downstream rare earth processing facility is situated adjacent to the existing Amadeus Gas Pipeline (AGP), Tamboran said.

Tamboran added that the two parties will work in good faith to negotiate a full-form term sheet and definitive form documentation.

“Tamboran’s LOI with Arafura demonstrates our company’s ongoing commitment to support jobs and industry within the Northern Territory. Arafura’s operations require reliable and affordable gas volumes to operate their rare earths project, which is of national strategic importance”, Joel Riddle, Tamboran managing director and CEO, said.

“The Nolans Rare Earth Project has received credit approved terms for more than $1 billion in debt finance from nine export credit agencies and commercial lenders and A$200 million ($125 million) investment commitment from Australia’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation”, Riddle added. “Tamboran looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Arafura and supplying natural gas to a project of national significance”.

