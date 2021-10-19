Talos, TechnipFMC To Develop CCS Projects Along US GOM Coast

TechnipFMC and Talos agreed to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to CCS projects along the USA Gulf of Mexico coast.

Oilfield service firm TechnipFMC and Houston-based oil and gas company Talos Energy have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast.

TechnipFMC said that the alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with its extended history in subsea engineering, system integration, and automation and control.

“Cultivated through a shared vision to responsibly deliver CCS solutions that will help to reduce the global carbon footprint, this innovative partnership will accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized CCS systems,” TechnipFMC stated.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, FEED, and first injection through the life of field operations.

This further advances the companies’ leadership in the emerging Gulf Coast CCS market, building on Talos’s recent successful award as the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

“We are pleased to partner with Talos to deliver offshore CCS solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions during the energy transition. This alliance capitalizes on our collective expertise and TechnipFMC’s position as a system integrator and architect to deliver a reliable industrial-scale solution for CCS,” Jonathan Landes, the president of subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

“We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with TechnipFMC and to work collaboratively as we continue to execute on our strategy to scale our CCS business. Combining the technical expertise of both companies solidifies our market leadership in delivering integrated CCS solutions to lower industrial carbon emissions and create a positive impact in the communities where we work and live,” Bob Abendschein, EVP and Head of Operations at Talos, added.

To remind, Talos during the summer secured a carbon capture and storage site in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas, near large industrial emitters along the coast. Talos and Carbonvert as partners were the only winning bidders for the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Jefferson County, Texas, carbon storage site located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas.

Talos will be the operator of this project on a land area of over 40,000 gross acres in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It is 100 percent covered by the company’s existing seismic database.

