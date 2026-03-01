Talos Losses Deepen

Talos reported an adjusted net result of -$76.48 million for Q4 2025, incurring more losses compared to the prior three-month period as operating expenses rose and oil production and prices fell.

Talos Energy Inc has reported an adjusted net result of negative $76.48 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, incurring more losses compared to the prior three-month period (Q3 2025: -$33 million) as operating expenses rose and oil production and prices fell.

Annual net losses adjusted for extraordinary or nonrecurring items totaled $146.3 million, deepening from -$26.2 million for 2024.

That comes despite Talos launching an "enhanced corporate strategy" mid-2025, under which it targets improved capital efficiency and margins. The strategy targets an annualized increase of $100 million in cash flow in 2026.

While president and chief executive Paul Goodfellow said Talos "realized more than $70 million in free cash flow enhancements" in 2025, yearly operating expenses climbed 30 percent.

"2025 marked the start of our transformation - building the foundation for the future", Goodfellow highlighted.

"We delivered several key operational milestones, including bringing Sunspear and Katmai West #2 online and announcing an exciting discovery at Daenerys, which we plan to appraise in the second quarter of 2026", Goodfellow said. "Our accomplishments in 2025 underscore the momentum we are building and reinforce our confidence in the path ahead".

In the October-December 2025 quarter, net losses totaled $202.58 million, including $170.4 million of non-cash ceiling test impairments - compared to net losses of $95.91 million for Q3 2025 and net losses of $64.51 million for Q4 2024.

In adjusted terms, the New York-listed company's net losses per diluted share of $0.44 came worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

Gulf of America-focused Talos produced 89,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q4, consisting of 64,900 bpd of oil, 103.2 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd) of natural gas and 7,100 bpd of natural gas liquids.

Total oil equivalent production fell from 95,200 boepd in Q3. Oil and gas output dropped from Q3's 66,600 bpd and 137 MMcfpd respectively, while NGL production rose from Q3's 5,800 bpd.

Talos' average realized oil price excluding hedges declined to $58 a barrel in Q4 from $65.32 a barrel in Q3. That was partly offset by an increase in its average realized gas price excluding hedges to $3.79 per thousand cubic feet from $3.28 per thousand cubic feet.

Revenue fell to $392.24 million for Q4 from $450.05 million for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA fell sequentially to $240.13 million from $301.24 million.

Operating activities generated $201.78 million in net cash for Q4, up from $114.17 million for Q3. Adjusted free cash flow before changes in working capital fell to $21.26 million for Q4 from $103.4 million for Q3.

Talos declared a liquidity position of $965.4 million including $362.8 million in cash at yearend 2025. Net debt stood at $887.2 million.

