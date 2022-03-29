Talos Disappointed Over Pemex Becoming Zama Field Operator

The Mexican government has confirmed Pemex as the operator of the Zama offshore fields following a unitization dispute between Pemex and Talos.

The Mexican government has confirmed Pemex as the operator of the Zama offshore fields following a unitization dispute between the Mexican oil company and Houston-based Talos Energy.

Talos said that, among other things, the Unitization Resolution affirms the appointment of Petróleos Mexicanos or Pemex as the operator of Zama.

Unitization of the Zama field was required after the determination that the field is located within both the Talos-operated Block 7 and an adjacent Pemex-operated block AE-0152-Uchukil Asignación in the Cuencas del Sureste off Mexico and provides for joint development of the entire reservoir instead of each party developing its block.

Talos will maintain a 17.35 percent participating interest in the Zama field, and the company anticipates submission of a Unit Development Plan for approval by the working interest partners within 6-12 months, which the company believes is a critical step before the parties can make a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2023.

Talos added that it would participate in activities related to reaching FID, while also continuing to evaluate various strategic and legal options. The company does not expect any material changes to its 2022 capital expenditures guidance because of the issuance of the Unitization Resolution.

Talos, as operator and 35 percent partner in the Block 7 lease, discovered the Zama field in 2017 as the first private sector consortium to enter Mexico following the country's major energy reforms.

Zama was subsequently named the 2017 Global Discovery of the Year by Wood Mackenzie, and the field was fully appraised by mid-2019.

An independent third-party reserves auditor estimated the discovered recoverable resource volumes to be between approximately 735 – 950 million barrels of oil equivalent, and Zama could produce over 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day once fully developed.

Talos invested approximately $104 million in Zama since 2015 and these past investments are subject to cost recovery under the Production Sharing Contract.

"We are very proud of our operational leadership in Mexico's private energy sector and our accomplishments thus far with our world-class Zama discovery. We are disappointed that despite our consistent track record of success, safety, and progress we were not provided the opportunity to retain our role as the operator for the benefit of the project,” Talos President and CEO Timothy S. Duncan stated.

“However, we understand how important accelerated first oil from Zama is for the Mexican energy sector and all of the company's stakeholders and we will work with the urgency required to finalize the Unit Development Plan so FID can be reached," Duncan added.

To remind, Pemex and Talos disagreed on how to go forward with the unitization and SENER decided to designate Pemex as the operator in July 2021.

Talos then decided to explore all legal and strategic options to resolve the situation. In September 2021, Talos filed Notices of Dispute to the Government of Mexico over the SENER decision.

