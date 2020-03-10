Talos Cancels Investor Event Due to Virus

Talos Energy Inc. revealed Monday that it is cancelling its analyst and investor event scheduled for March 12 in New York City.

Talos Energy Inc. revealed Monday that it is cancelling its analyst and investor event, scheduled for March 12 in New York City, due to “health and safety concerns for the potential spread of COVID-19 and the associated state of emergency declaration in New York”.

The company said it is evaluating “potential alternative future dates” for the event. Talos is going ahead with its earnings conference call on March 12 and will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on March 11, it has confirmed.

“At Talos, the health and safety of our employees, the communities we operate in and all of our stakeholders is paramount,” Talos said in a company statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the postponement may cause, but believe it is the best and most prudent decision for everyone concerned,” the company added.

Houston’s CERAWeek conference has already been canceled as a precaution to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.. The event, which was scheduled to begin on March 9, is next expected to take place in Houston in 2021, from March 1-5. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has also postponed several of its events this year “in light of the developing spread of coronavirus”.

This year’s Offshore Technology Conference in Houston is currently scheduled to go ahead, despite the rise of the disease. Last year, over 59,000 people from more than 100 countries attended the event.

Talos describes itself as a technically driven independent exploration and production company. The business, which is focused on the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico regions, is one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, according to its website.

