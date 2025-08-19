Talos Appoints New Executives

Talos Energy Inc. said it has appointed Zachary Dailey as the company's CFO, succeeds Gregory Babcock, who will step down as interim CFO.

Talos Energy Inc. said it has appointed Zachary Dailey as the company’s CFO, effective Aug. 18.

Talos has also appointed William Langin as executive vice president for exploration and development, effective Sept. 29, and promoted Megan Dick to the role of chief human resources officer, the company said in a news release.

Dailey succeeds Gregory Babcock, who will step down as interim CFO. Babcock will continue to serve in his longstanding role as the company's vice president and chief accounting officer, according to the release.

Dailey joins Talos with over 17 years of oil and gas experience, most recently serving as vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer for Marathon Oil Corporation prior to the ConocoPhillips acquisition, the release said. He spent nearly 10 years at Marathon Oil serving in various leadership roles. Previously, Dailey held finance leadership roles at LINN Energy, Berry Petroleum Company, and Morgan Keegan & Company.

Langin joins Talos with over 20 years of oil and gas experience, including more than 15 years of exploration and asset development, with significant technical and commercial leadership roles in the offshore sector, the company said.

Most recently, Langin served as vice president for exploration portfolio and technology for Hess Corporation until his departure in connection with its merger with Chevron.

Dick has 23 years of experience in human resources, including more than 17 years in the oil and gas industry, and has been with the company since July 2014. She most recently served as vice president for human resources. Prior to Talos, Ms. Dick served as Human Resources Manager for Aurora Oil and Gas, according to the release.

Corporate Strategy and Operations Updates

In June, Talos said it was implementing an “enhanced corporate strategy designed to position the company as a leading pure-play offshore exploration and production company”.

Talos said it is targeting approximately $100 million in increased annualized cash flow in 2026 through capital efficiency, margin enhancement, commercial opportunities, and general organizational improvements, according to its most recent earnings release.

The company said it plans to invest in high-margin organic projects, “complemented by disciplined, accretive bolt-on acquisitions in deepwater basins, which will enhance production and profitability”. Talos said it plans to “take a strategic and measured approach in assessing opportunities within the Gulf of America and other conventional offshore basins,” noting that a scaled portfolio will provide “significant production growth potential, and ultimately the ability to generate long-term consistent free cash flow”.

Late in the second quarter, Talos said it initiated first production from the Sunspear well, which is tied back to the Talos-operated Prince platform. The well is located in Green Canyon Block 78 in the U.S. Gulf of America. Production was temporarily shut down in July due to an early failure of the surface-controlled subsurface safety valve.

Talos also initiated first production from the Katmai West #2 well, located in the Ewing Bank area of the U.S. Gulf of America, south of Louisiana. Total gross production from the Katmai East and West fields is approximately 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), which flows to the Talos-operated Tarantula platform.

Talos said that it is currently drilling the Daenerys exploratory well in the Walker Ridge area, utilizing the West Vela deepwater drillship. Daenerys is a high-impact subsalt prospect that will evaluate the regionally prolific Middle and Lower Miocene section and carries an estimated pre-drill gross resource potential between 100 million to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent. Results are anticipated by the end of the third quarter, the company said.

