Tallgrass Secures Shipping Deals for Planned Permian Gas Pipeline

The firm transport commitments 'financially justify construction of the pipeline project', planned to carry up to 2.4 Bcf from the Permian.

Tallgrass said Tuesday it has signed anchor shipper precedent agreements for a planned Permian Basin pipeline that would carry up to 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

The firm transport commitments “financially justify construction of the pipeline project, subject to customary regulatory and corporate conditions and approvals, with a target in-service date in late 2028”, the Kansas City-based energy transport infrastructure company said in an online statement.

Tallgrass said it would launch an open season for more shippers to subscribe and for the company to determine the pipeline’s ultimate capacity.

The pipeline is planned to pick up gas from different points in the Permian for transport to the Rockies Express Pipeline, Tallgrass’ gas pipeline stretching about 1,700 miles from Colorado’s Blanco County to Ohio’s Monroe County. Tallgrass is also eyeing other delivery points.

“The new pipeline project is unique in that it will enable affordable and plentiful natural gas to access markets across the U.S., including multiple major markets that are key hubs of activity for industrial, agricultural, and technological development and innovation, from reshoring, policies to promote U.S. agriculture, and AI-driven power demand”, Tallgrass said.

“Upon in-service, natural gas from the project will also be able to reach markets across Tallgrass’ approximately 800-mile decarbonization pipeline network, so that consumers of new natural-gas-fired power generation and industrial consumers of natural gas will have an immediate and financially viable opportunity to supply their growing energy demand while decarbonizing through CO2 capture and sequestration and the use of clean hydrogen”.

CO2 Pipeline Project

Tallgrass is converting a natural gas pipeline that operated for over a decade to transport CO2 to its sequestration site being developed in Wyoming. The converted pipeline is planned to transport over 10 million tons a year of CO2 from industries in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Tallgrass expects the converted pipeline to start commercial operation this year.

On February 13 Tallgrass said it had signed definitive agreements to connect POET LLC’s biorefinery in Fairmont, Nebraska, to the Tallgrass CO2 pipeline.

“Capturing and sequestering bioCO2 from the bioethanol production process lowers the carbon intensity of the final product, which will open new market opportunities that create value for Nebraska corn growers and bioethanol producers”, a joint statement said.

“By delivering bioCO2 for transportation and sequestration, POET will not only benefit the farmers who supply their facility; under the Trailblazer Community Benefits Agreement, POET’s commitment will also support additional direct funding to the landowners who have agreed to site the pipeline on their property and the communities that are hosting the infrastructure”.

