Taiwan's CTCI Wins EPC Contract for CPC LNG Terminal

Under the contract, the regasification facility will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming from four 180,000 kiloliter cryogenic tanks.

Taiwan-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company CTCI said it was awarded a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal-related EPC contract to support state-owned oil company CPC Corporation in building a regasification facility at the Kaohsiung Intercontinental LNG Receiving Terminal in southern Taiwan.

Under the $1 billion (NT 29.6 billion) contract, the regasification facility will convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming from four 180,000 kiloliter cryogenic tanks into gaseous-state natural gas for further distribution, at an output of 1,600 tons per hour, CTCI said in a news release.

Slated to be completed by 2030, the regasification facility aims to help increase resilience in natural gas supply across the island, the company said.

CTCI said it secured an LNG storage tanks EPC contract for the same terminal late last year.

According to the company, the regasification facility will come with sustainable and innovative features, such as seawater being used to heat the cryogenic LNG, with the cold energy released from the regasification process recovered and repurposed for air conditioning inside the facility.

CTCI said it also plans to use its proprietary pipeline cleaning robot and pipeline flange bolt fastening module system to tackle the most complex and risky challenges during pipeline construction.

“We appreciate that CPC Corporation has further entrusted CTCI with the Kaohsiung Intercontinental LNG Receiving Terminal project,” CTCI Chairman Michael Yang said. “The construction of LNG storage tanks at the terminal is currently at full speed. For the regasification facility, CTCI will leverage green and intelligent technologies to save energy, cut carbon emissions, and make construction more time-efficient. We look forward to working with CPC Corp. to achieve the national energy security goal”.

In July, CTCI said it won a $0.4 billion (NT 12.45 billion) EPC tender from Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (FPCC) to build two storage tanks at its LNG receiving terminal, located in the Mailiao Formosa Industrial Complex in Yunlin County.

The cryogenic tanks at the FPCC LNG terminal, each with 160,000 kiloliter storage capacity, will store LNG to be used for the new gas-fired power generation units of a power plant owned by Mai-Liao Power Company, a Formosa Plastics Group subsidiary, CTCI said.

CTCI said that Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) is the partner of the EPC project, and the expected time of project completion is mid-2029. Electricity generated by Mai-Liao Power will be sold to Taipower, the national power provider.

Yang said, “We appreciate the trust placed in us by FPCC as they have once again decided CTCI is the go-to company for a project with major transitional significance, after our past partnership in the sixth naphtha cracker construction, a project of the century. With [a] proven track record and project management expertise in LNG terminals across the world, CTCI will work closely with KHI, and we are confident that we can complete the storage tanks on time and up to quality expectations. The team will leverage green, intelligent technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, thereby contributing to the nation’s clean energy effort and sustainable development”.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com