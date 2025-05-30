Taiwan Will Send Delegation to Alaska LNG Talks Next Week

Taiwan will send a delegation to a summit in Alaska to discuss procuring liquefied natural gas from a long-delayed project championed by US President Donald Trump.

“We already got the invitation” from the US, Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, referring the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference from June 3 to 5. A high-ranking official will lead the delegation, he said.

Taiwan is interested in purchasing LNG from the US project, as well as investing in the necessary pipeline and related infrastructure for the facility, Chen said. He declined to disclose the officials who will lead the delegation.

Proponents of the $44 billion Alaska LNG export project are trying to use the gathering as a way to rally support and financing for the facility, which has became a focus for the White House. The plant has been proposed in various forms for decades, but has struggled to secure binding long-term contracts and investment.

Chen said Taiwan’s investment amount for the project needs to be discussed further between the two sides, and additional negotiation will be required. Taiwan’s CPC Corp. signed a non-binding letter of intent in March to invest in Alaska LNG’s pipeline and purchase fuel from the project.