Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind has produced first hydrocarbons from the Evelyn offshore field on September 3, 2022.

The company said in a statement that the subsea execution phase of the project was led by Dana Petroleum and TechnipFMC, which saw the EV-01z horizontal development well – drilled in 2021, tied back to Triton via a subsea production line and umbilical services line.

Dana also managed the Triton topsides modifications on behalf of Tailwind. The success of the project was driven by this fully collaborative team across the license holder, FPSO operator, and key equipment/service providers highlighting an execution template for managing brownfield subsea tie-ins.

Evelyn is in license P.1792 in block 21/30f of the UK Central North Sea. Tailwind acquired the field from Shell as part of its acquisition of a cluster of assets in the Greater Triton Area in 2018. Evelyn was originally discovered in 1984, and it was Tailwind’s dedicated subsurface, engineering, and commercial activities that led to the submission of a Field Development Plan in 2020 with regulatory approval to develop the field being granted by the North Sea Transition Authority in early 2021.

Evelyn exports well fluids via the Dana-operated Triton FPSO vessel in which Tailwind holds 46.42 percent equity. The successful and rapid development of Evelyn in Tailwind’s ownership further demonstrates the company’s ability to execute on its organic portfolio opportunities in line with the UK’s drive for additional production via low carbon developments utilizing existing infrastructure. Evelyn is now producing via the Triton FPSO and is also expected to substantially increase Tailwind’s gas production.

Furthermore, as part of the same subsea campaign, the project team installed a second subsea production line from its 100 percent owned Gannet-E field, which already produces via Triton. The flowline was successfully commissioned and brought into production on September 11.

This allows for increased production rates from the existing three Gannet E wells, plus provides debottlenecking for a fourth Gannet E well, planned to be drilled in the fourth quarter and will be brought into production via the new line in the first quarter of 2023.

Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe per day to Tailwind's net production.

Tailwind filed an environmental statement for its Evelyn development to UK authorities in March 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, Tailwind received approval for its development plan and sanctioned the combined Evelyn Phase 1 development and the Gannet E expansion project. Come October 2021, the Evelyn development well was drilled, completed, and tested, using the Stena Don rig.

