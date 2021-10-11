Tailwind Completes Evelyn Development Well In UK North Sea

Tailwind Energy has stated that the Evelyn development well has been drilled, completed, and tested on time and budget.

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind Energy has stated that the Evelyn development well, located on the UK Continental Shelf, has been drilled, completed, and tested on time and budget.

Tailwind said that the well was managed and operated by Petrofac on behalf of the company using the Stena Don rig. Petrofac signed a drilling contract with Stena Drilling in January 2021 to use the Stena Don rig for operations in the UK with the operator undisclosed at the time.

The company added that the well successfully flowed, constrained by surface equipment, at 10,000 b/d in line with expectations. The well was left suspended in preparation for the future installation of subsea facilities and pipelines planned for 2022.

The Evelyn field will be developed with a single horizontal production well, a new valve skid local to the new well, a subsea production pipeline, a gas lift pipeline, and an umbilical tied back to the Triton FPSO.

The field is expected to be in production, via the Triton FPSO, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Entry into the Triton production system will be via an existing riser and a manifold outside of the FPSO swing circle.

Tailwind is the 100 percent owner of the Evelyn field and 46.42 percent owner of the Triton FPSO. The company sanctioned the combined Evelyn Phase 1 development and Gannet E Expansion project in the first quarter of 2021.

The subsea scope of Evelyn and Gannet E will be delivered as a combined project by Dana, the Triton FPSO operator, with Technip as the Subsea EPIC contractor.

The topsides modifications will be managed by Dana and completed during the 2022 Triton annual shutdown. The fourth Gannet E well will likely be drilled in 2023 but is yet to be sanctioned.

The Stena Don rig will be preparing for operations in Morocco and work for Chariot under a contract it won in September 2021.

