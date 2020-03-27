Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund

The firm is looking at buying opportunities created by current capital access issues in the energy industry.

Dallas-based private equity firm Tailwater Capital LLC has closed Tailwater Energy Fund IV LP with $1.1 billion in capital commitments, including a co-investment for one of Fund IV's platform companies. Fund IV will partner with experienced management teams to identify midstream infrastructure opportunities.

With more than $1.3 billion of capital and management teams in all of the core onshore basins in the U.S., Tailwater believes it is positioned to execute on the buying opportunities created by capital access issues in the energy industry.

Tailwater is led by founding partners Jason Downie and Edward Herring, who have worked together for over two decades. Since Tailwater's inception in 2013, it has raised more than $3.7 billion and executed more than 100 transactions that total over $20 billion of transaction value.

"We are pleased to have closed Fund IV and greatly appreciate the strong support from both new and existing limited partners," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Raising our largest fund to date in today's energy environment is a testament to the strength of the Tailwater team and the longstanding trust our investors have placed in us to continue identifying attractive opportunities in the midstream sector."

"As we focus on putting this capital to work in a strategic and patient way, amid this market volatility, we believe we will see some of the most compelling buying opportunities we have come across in many years," added Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Having invested through multiple cycles, we are confident private equity will play a critical role in solving the prevailing capital constraints of the energy industry.”

To date, Fund IV has committed to several new platform companies. The firm's prior fund, Tailwater Energy Fund III LP, closed in July 2018 with commitments of $1 billion, including a co-investment for a platform company in the fund, and has committed capital to six platform companies.

