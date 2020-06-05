Syncrude Services Contract Goes to Worley
Syncrude Canada Ltd. has awarded Worley a services agreement for its Canadian hydrocarbon facilities. Under the deal, Worley will provide construction and site maintenance services at the facilities over a five-year term. Worley’s field services team will deliver services for bitumen production, bitumen processing, utilities, upgrader, extraction and exchanger units within the facilities.
This latest agreement continues Worley’s 29‐year relationship with Syncrude.
Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with its Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provide engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.
“We are pleased to continue supporting Syncrude and to build upon our long-term relationship. As an Australian company operating globally, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian energy and resources market,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.
Worley engineering, procurement and construction services and offers a range of consulting and advisory services. The firm covers the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
