Symbolic Missile Attack Calms Oil Markets

Iran fired missiles at a US air base in Qatar after promising it would respond “proportionately and decisively” to President Donald Trump’s weekend airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities.

There were no reported casualties in the attack on Al Udeid base — the biggest such US facility in the Middle East — amid signs Iran gave advance notice of the strike plan. Qatar said the missile barrage was intercepted and the base had been evacuated in advance. Oil plunged on relief that Tehran’s limited response didn’t target energy supplies.

The salvo marks another widening in the conflict that began 10 days ago when Israel attacked Iran, targeting nuclear and missile installations and military leaders. Iran has responded with several days of missile strikes on Israel, and the war threatened to escalate after the US joined the campaign with a bunker-buster bombing raid.

Iran’s move “looks like a largely symbolic retaliation,” saud Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Economics’ chief emerging-market economist. “Plenty of warning was given — Qatar shut its airspace and the US issued warnings to citizens.”

Trump said the nuclear sites struck by the US were totally destroyed, and vowed to meet any Iranian retaliation with force “far greater” than those weekend strikes. He also hinted at the possibility of “regime change” in Iran, though US officials stressed that isn’t their aim. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes had the “limited” objective of eliminating Iran’s atomic program. Officials have said it’s too early to definitely assess damage.

There was no immediate indication of how the US will respond to Monday’s Iranian missile launch. The administration was anticipating that Iran would retaliate, and doesn’t want more military engagement in the region, CNN cited a senior White House official as saying.

The attack included at least six missiles fired toward Al Udeid — the regional headquarters for US Central Command, which oversees the American military in the region, and home to several thousand US service-members — according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some of Qatar’s Gulf Arab neighbors including Bahrain, which hosts a US naval base, and the United Arab Emirates also closed their airspace late Monday as a precaution. Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia all issued statements condemning the Iranian attack.

Oil prices began to slide immediately after reports of the strike. Crude had previously climbed during the 10-day Israel-Iran conflict, amid concerns that Iran could target oil facilities or seek to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor.

But Brent had erased a large chunk of that increase by 2:30 p.m. in New York, plunging almost 7% on the day. US stocks also climbed, reversing earlier losses.

Those market moves came amid reports that Iran’s missile launch at the US base in Qatar had been telegraphed. The US and its allies were expecting the strike, according to a person familiar with western intelligence assessments. UK and US diplomatic missions advised Doha-based residents earlier in the day to shelter in place “until further notice,” and a Qatar government spokesman said the base had been evacuated.

Iranian officials also suggested the move had a symbolic element. The number of missiles fired matched the number of bombs deployed by the US against the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and the Qatar strike “poses no danger” to a “friendly and brotherly country,” the state-run IRNA news agency said.

Israel says its war against Iran aims to eliminate the country’s nuclear program in order to prevent the country acquiring atomic weapons, a risk also cited by Trump to justify the US involvement.

Before the Israeli attack on June 13, American and Iranian negotiators had held several rounds of talks on an agreement on curtailing Iran’s program — to replace the 2015 nuclear deal which Trump abandoned during his first term. Since then, Trump has alternated between military threats and hints of renewed diplomacy. His envoy in the earlier negotiations, Steve Witkoff, has been in contact with Iran since the US strikes, CNN reported Monday. Tehran has said it won’t rejoin talks while under attack.

Israel ratcheted up attacks on various Iranian targets earlier on Monday, and the Israeli military warned residents of Tehran to expect further strikes in the coming days. Iran also fired several missiles at Israel, suggesting no immediate plans to pare back the hostilities.

The ongoing exchange of fire points to elevated risks for the global economy which go beyond oil prices — at a time when world trade has already been shaken by Trump’s trade wars.

Even though Iran’s missile launch appears to have been carefully calibrated, it led to the shutting down of airspace over a swath of the Gulf and disruptions for commercial flights heading into Doha and Dubai, cities that are home to major airline hubs. The potential for weeks or months of similar episodes would cause major disruptions for global carriers already dealing with the impact of tariffs.