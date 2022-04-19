Swing And A Miss For Santos At Apus Well Off Australia
Australian energy giant Santos has not found a commercial amount of hydrocarbons in the second exploration well Apus-1 in its campaign offshore Australia.
The Apus-1 well is located in the WA-437-P exploration permit, some 17 miles southwest of the successful Pavo-1 well. Santos is the operator of the license with an 80 percent interest while Carnarvon Energy holds the remaining 20 percent interest.
Pavo was drilled last month and resulted in a ‘significant’ oil discovery. The well was drilled on the northern culmination of the greater Pavo structure and encountered a 196-foot gross hydrocarbon column in the primary Caley member reservoir target. Santos said at the time that the discovery could potentially be a low-cost tie-back to the proposed Dorado facility.
Both wells were drilled by the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig. Santos started drilling Apus-1 earlier this month.
Carnarvon Energy, the partner in the Apus-1 well, said that the 12 1/4” hole was drilled to around 6,950 feet Measured Depth (MD) and the 9 5/8” liner was set and cemented in place. The 8 1/2” hole section has been drilled down to a final total depth of around 9,515 feet MD.
According to the company, excellent quality reservoirs in the Caley and Milne Members were intersected as prognosed. The interpretation from the logging while drilling and mud logging equipment is that, while hydrocarbons were observed in the well, a commercial hydrocarbon pool has not been discovered.
Hydrocarbon charge and seal were recognized as key risks for the Apus-1 well pre-drill. The early interpretation of the drilling results indicates there is evidence of hydrocarbons migrating to the Apus location, however, they may not have migrated in sufficient quantity for a commercial hydrocarbon pool to form, or sufficient hydrocarbons were not able to be retained within the closure that was drilled.
Carnarvon added that wireline formation evaluation tools were being run to gain information to support further exploration in the Bedout Sub-basin, after which the well will be left in a safe condition.
“Collectively, the Pavo-1 and Apus-1 results open up the potential of the Bedout Sub-basin by proving the existence of hydrocarbons and high-quality reservoirs a considerable distance east and southeast from the Dorado and Roc fields.
“At this time, we remain highly confident of discovering additional resources in and around our two main fields and further across the Bedout Sub-basin and plan to provide further information on these opportunities in due course.
“Our exploration endeavors in the Bedout Sub-basin have delivered us two large and important assets in terms of the Dorado oil, gas, and condensate field, and the more recent Pavo oil field.
“In addition to maturing our future exploration plans, the development and production of the Dorado and Pavo resources will be a core focus for Carnarvon with the Dorado Phase 1 liquids development on track for a final investment decision this year,” Carnarvon Managing Director and CEO Adrian Cook said.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
