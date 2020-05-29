Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
Ovintiv, Inc. reported Wednesday that its president, Michael McAllister, plans to retire after 20 years with the company, which until recently was known as Encana Corp. Peter A. Dea will also succeed Clayton H. Woitas as board chairman upon the latter’s retirement, the firm noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone
Both changes are effective June 30, 2020, noted Ovintiv, which added that CEO Doug Suttles will assume the responsibilities of president at that time. Moreover, the size of the company’s board will shrink from 12 to 11 directors. Ten of the board members will be classified as independent directors, the Denver-based exploration and production (E&P) company stated.
“I’d like to thank both Clayton and Mike for their countless contributions to Ovintiv over many years,” remarked Suttles. “Their efforts have helped us drive innovation, manage challenges and transform Ovintiv into a leading North American resource company. We look forward to having Peter as our new board chair. Throughout his 10 years on the Ovintiv board, his counsel, based on many years of diverse experience, has proven invaluable.”
Ovintiv stated that Dea holds more than three decades of E&P industry experience with both public and private firms. Currently president and CEO of Cirque Resources and executive chairman of Confluence Resources LP, Dea has also held executive-level roles at Barret Resources and Western Gas Resources, Ovintiv noted. He earned a bachelor’s in geology from Western Colorado University and a master’s in geology from the University of Montana, the company added.
McAllister’s retirement will cap off nearly four decades in the industry, noted Ovintiv. The company pointed out that it became an industry leader in safety, unconventional resources development and efficiency under his leadership. Dea also noted that, under Woitas’ board leadership, Ovintiv “has successfully transitioned from a diverse natural gas-focused company to a large, independent crude oil and condensate producer.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- MRC Global's CEO to Retire in 2021
- China Tensions Risk $52B in US Energy Sales
- IEA Expects Biggest Ever Drop in Energy Investment
- Apache Listing Solely on Nasdaq
- Saudi Oil Volumes to China Continue Despite Output Cuts
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
- Vermilion Energy Shuffles Leadership
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy
- Offshore Workers Criticize Pemex
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning