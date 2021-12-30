Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile

Petronas anticipates that the path towards sustained demand recovery will remain fragile and uncertain in 2022.

The path towards sustained demand recovery will remain fragile and uncertain in 2022 as the oil market adjusts to both short and long-term landscapes, driven by the resumption of economic activities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s what is anticipated by Petronas, which recently released its annual activity outlook report for 2022 to 2024. Despite the anticipated demand recovery fragility, the company noted that it foresees a positive outlook for drilling rigs activity and a steady outlook for the fabrication of fixed structures and subsea facilities, the supply of linepipes, underwater services and decommissioning activities. However, a modest outlook is expected for the installation of floatover barges.

“While accelerated energy transition will create further challenges to the traditional oil and gas business, industry players must be innovative and remain cost-competitive to ensure projects and production remain feasible in the uncertain economic climate for the sustainability of the industry,” Petronas’ vice president of group procurement, Freida Amat, said in a company statement.

In the report, Petronas highlighted that it is pushing further for the usage of cleaner energy and pursuit for a lower carbon profile as it ventures into the hydrogen business. It is projected that the demand for hydrogen will increase almost eight-fold to 550 million tons per year, the report outlined.

The report also noted that Petronas Ventures will continue to drive technology innovation and maintain a competitive edge to support its core oil business for further growth and said efficiency as an enabler in the pursuit of maximizing assets is key to continuous improvement to operations.

Petronas’ annual activity outlook provides insights into industry trends, demand and the upcoming activities of the company’s upstream, gas and new energy and downstream businesses.

As of December 29, 4.14pm CET, there have been 281.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 5.4 million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). A total of 8.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, as of December 28, WHO data shows.

