Sustainable Masterplan to Generate Jobs

Orkney Harbours officially launched a $303 million (GBP 230 million) infrastructure vision on Thursday, which the organization says would place Orkney “at the forefront of the drive for a cleaner, greener future”.

The Orkney Harbours Masterplan Phase 1 focuses on the Scapa Deep Water Quay, Hatston Pier, Kirkwall Pier, Scapa Pier, and Stromness. Phase 2 will ultimately develop the Islands’ smaller harbours and piers across the archipelago. Proposals focus on harbour infrastructure enhancements over a 20-year period that Orkney Harbours says will generate jobs, additional revenue and attract new business.

The masterplan embraces decarbonization and a transition away from fossil fuels, Orkney Harbours noted, adding that proposals have been designed to enable Orkney to manage the transition while continuing to generate benefits from ongoing oil and gas activity. Orkney Harbours highlighted that Scapa Flow, which it says is the largest natural deep-water harbour in the northern hemisphere, is central to the project.

“Our vision is to build a truly sustainable business that is a core economic asset for Orkney, but also a first phase in enabling a scale of investment and logistical capability for the UK which will be of international significance,” Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan said in a government statement.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson clearly welcomed our ambition and Orkney’s potential during his recent visit to our islands. Describing as a ‘fantastic idea’ our vision for Orkney as a low-carbon, zero-emissions hub of innovation, with Scapa Flow at its heart,” he added.

“We believe the time is right to maximize the incredible natural assets and geography of Scapa Flow and Orkney to ensure a long-term sustainable future for our communities. We are open for business now and ready to work with potential investors and operators to develop the significant strategic and international opportunities Scapa Flow offers,” Stockan continued.

