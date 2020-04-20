Survivex Delivers Remote Safety Training in Lockdown

Survivex is delivering safety training to oil workers in Asia from its base in Aberdeen during the coronavirus lockdown.

Offshore safety and survival expert Survivex has revealed that it is delivering safety training to oil workers in Asia from its base in Aberdeen during the coronavirus lockdown.

The four-week program has been developed specifically for a “key” client in Asia to upskill 70 of its workers for an upcoming oil and gas project, according to Survivex, which said the training covers all theoretical aspects of asbestos awareness, confined space entry and rescue, forklift truck driving, rigging and lifting, crane operation and authorized gas testing.

All trainees are currently on an oil platform in dry-dock in Asia waiting to be deployed offshore at the end of May, Survivex revealed. The training is needed to ensure these personnel are safety compliant before the offshore project begins, Survivex highlighted.

The company said its team will travel to deliver the practical aspects of the course and reinforce theoretical learning “as soon as traveling restrictions are lifted”.

“During the unprecedented current situation, we are looking at creative ways of delivering safety critical training to our clients who need it,” Survivex Onboard Operations Manager Craig Wilson said in a company statement.

“In this particular case, the client needed urgent training and wasn’t able to travel to any training centers. We needed to come up with an innovative, high-quality, alternative solution, fast and so created our ‘Live Learning’ option,” he added.

“The theoretical elements of these courses make up around 35 percent of the total course content so will give the client a huge head-start in getting personnel job-ready,” Wilson continued.

Last Friday, Survivex extended its temporary training center closure for “at least” the next three weeks following a UK government announcement to extend Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“We will continue to follow government guidelines closely to determine when we will be able to reopen our training centers and we will let you know as soon as we can,” Survivex said in a company statement on April 17.

In operation since 2011, Survivex has trained more than 350,000 delegates, according to its website. The company, which is part of 3T Energy Group, is based in Dyce, Aberdeen.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com