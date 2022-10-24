Survitec Picks New CEO

Survitec has picked experience as it named Robert Steen Kledal as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The company aims to strengthen its position as a leading survival technology solutions partner.

As CEO, Kledal will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction, in line with the company’s goals under the new organizational structure launched at the start of the year which puts focus on increased levels of customer-centricity and agility. He will lead the Survitec executive team and sit on the Survitec Board.

Kledal will continue the transformation work, positioning Survitec customers at the heart of every decision while achieving profitable growth. A key focus for him will be Survitec’s workforce of over 3,000 professionals, ensuring they feel connected to Survitec's purpose, which is “We Exist to Protect Lives.”

Kledal has over 30 years of experience in executive-level roles on a global scale. He was CEO at Wrist Ship Supply, the world’s leading ship and offshore supplier of provisions & stores, for over nine years. He led the organization and its 1,600 colleagues, through digital transformation, enabling substantial improvement to how the business engaged its customers.

His experience spans the maritime and defense industries. He has also held several senior positions, during his 21 years at Moeller-Maersk Group and served in the Danish Army as a Sergeant. In addition to his role as CEO of Survitec, Robert is also on the Board of Directors at Wrist Ship Supply and Blue Water Shipping, a global provider of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions.

“Coming from the shipping industry, I was instantly attracted to the inspiring purpose of Survitec. I look forward to building on this great legacy and the achievements made to position Survitec as the global leader in Survival Technology for our customers worldwide. Not least to service our customers’ requirements effectively,” he said responding to the questions of why he chose to join the team Trusted to Protect Lives.

