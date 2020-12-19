Suriname Drilling Pays Off and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Suriname Drilling Pays Off for Petronas and Exxon

Petronas has made its first hydrocarbon discovery in Suriname. Located offshore in Block 52, the company’s operated Sloanea-1 exploration well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone zones with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.

Fugro Bags Guyana-Suriname Services Deal

Fugro announced that it had received a contract award from Petronas for the provision of positioning services for an exploration program in Block 52. The two year deal will see Fugro help ensure safe and efficient transit, anchoring and drilling activities for the program’s semi-submersible rig and support vessels, Fugro outlined.

Offshore Rig Values Take $30B Hit

According to Bassoe Offshore, offshore rig values have declined almost 42 percent in 12 months, equating to a loss of around $30 billion. The company noted that the offshore rig market has had “a pretty bad year”.

North Sea Wells Apply Unconventional Approach

Neodrill, the developer of a technology that reportedly lowers the environmental impact on well top-hole activity, reported that it has signed a frame agreement with Neptune Energy. Additionally, Neodrill revealed that its Conductor Anchor Node technology has been deployed on two Neptune projects.

Aker Signs Equinor Subsea Deal

Aker Solutions has signed a letter of intent with Equinor for the delivery of a subsea production system to the Kristin Sor oil and gas satellite fields in the North Sea. The contract value is said to be about $113 million (NOK 1 billion), with options for some additional work.

Downhole Drilling Player Expands US Footprint

Rival Downhole Tools LC has acquired the operating assets of Hunting Energy Services (Drilling Tools), Inc. (HESDT) in exchange for Hunting PLC securing a minority equity interest in Rival.

