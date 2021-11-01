Surging Oil Prices Not All Good for Aramco
The surge in oil prices has been good for Saudi Aramco’s upstream business, but it’s hurting the refining and chemicals unit.
Aramco’s downstream arm -- which includes refineries, retail operations, trading and the energy giant’s chemicals subsidiary, Sabic -- made a $4 billion profit before interest and tax in the third quarter. That was up from a loss of almost $800 million a year earlier, but down 13% from the previous three months.
That suggests margins for the business have peaked and are now getting squeezed as prices for feedstock such as oil and gas continue to climb.
Supply-chain disruptions and higher energy costs will probably weigh on margins over the rest of the year, Sabic said last week, when it also reported a quarter-on-quarter drop in income. In addition, the approaching northern hemisphere winter months usually see fuel demand slacken.
Aramco’s upstream operations, mainly consisting of oil and gas production, continue to boom. Profit before interest and tax increased by 21% from the second quarter to $55 billion, the most since 2018.
The company’s crude output is set to rise in final three months of the year -- to around 10 million barrels a day -- as Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ cartel ease supply cuts begun in 2020. If oil prices hold on to their gains for this quarter, upstream profits could jump even more.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery
- Top Headlines: SLB Sees Multi-Billion Dollar Global Revenue in 3Q and More
- BOEM Asking For Comments On Atlantic, GoM Offshore Wind Proposals
- Saipem and TechnipFMC in SURF Deal
- Lamprell Secures $45M Bank Loan To Build Jack-Up Duo
- Shell Set To Halve Absolute Emissions Regardless Of Court Ruling
- Oil Demand Is Soaring
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Exxon Liza Unity FPSO Arrives In Guyana
- Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Record Cash Flow
- Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years
- Shell Generates Record Cash Flow in 3Q
- Petrobras Starts Bidding Phase For Sale Of Urugua And Tambau Fields
- Exxon Supports Global Methane Reduction Pledge
- ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts