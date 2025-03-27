Supply Concerns Lift Oil Prices, Trade Tensions Persist

Oil edged higher as signs of tighter near-term supply-and-demand balances overshadowed an intensifying global trade war that threatens to crimp global energy consumption.

West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.4% to settle just below $70 a barrel, continuing a three-week rally. A US government report on Wednesday showed the country’s stockpiles shrank by 3.34 million barrels last week to the lowest in a month, helping allay concerns of an oversupplied market.

Oil has trended higher since early March as sanctions and tariffs from the Trump administration raise the potential for supply disruption from producers including Iran and Venezuela.

Still, the Trump administration’s intensifying trade wars dragged on equities and limited gains for oil as the White House pushed ahead with tariffs on automakers and threatened harsher punishment on the European Union and Canada if they join forces against the US.

Major oil traders including Trafigura Group and Gunvor Group are bearish on crude prices over the rest of the year due to rising supply, particularly from outside OPEC+. The producer group is also scheduled to start reviving idled output next month, the first in a series of planned hikes.

Oil Prices: