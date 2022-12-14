Supply Chain Issues Block Full Impact Of Biden's Clean Energy Law
Project delays caused third-quarter solar installations to decline 17 percent from the previous year and have delayed the impact of Biden’s clean energy law.
The U.S. added 4.6GW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of 2022, a 17 percent decrease from the same quarter last year as trade barriers and ongoing supply chain constraints continue to slow America’s clean energy progress.
These disruptions will cause a 23 percent decline in solar installations this year compared to 2021, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
Wood Mackenzie said detainments under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) are depressing near-term solar installation forecasts and delaying the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent decision to apply anti-circumvention tariffs on solar products from Southeast Asia presents a downside risk to future solar deployment.
“America’s clean energy economy hindered by its own trade actions,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “The solar and storage industry is acting decisively to build an ethical supply chain, but unnecessary supply bottlenecks and trade restrictions are preventing manufacturers from getting the equipment they need to invest in U.S. facilities. In the aftermath of the Inflation Reduction Act, we cannot afford to waste time tinkering with trade laws as the climate threat looms.”
As a result of supply constraints, the utility-scale, commercial, and community solar markets all experienced quarter-over-quarter declines in the third quarter. The residential solar segment is less directly impacted by existing trade issues and saw 1.57GW of new installations, marking a 43 percent increase over the third quarter of 2021.
“Installations this year were significantly depressed due to supply chain constraints,” said Michelle Davis, principal analyst and lead author of the report. “It has proven more difficult and time-consuming to provide the proper evidence to comply with the UFLPA, further delaying equipment delivery to the U.S.”
Forecasts from Wood Mackenzie found that the UFLPA will limit solar deployment through 2023 and mute the impact of the IRA in the near term. The report forecasts the utility-scale solar market to add 10.3GW of new capacity in 2022, representing a 40 percent drop from 2021 volumes. By 2024, IRA-fueled growth will begin in earnest, with annual solar growth averaging 21 percent between 2023-2027.
Even as supply chain constraints slowed the market, solar accounted for 45 percent of all new electric generating capacity additions through the third quarter of 2022, the most of any electricity source.
