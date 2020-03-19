SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Superior Pipeline Teams Up With STACK Producer

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Thursday, March 19, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Superior Pipeline Teams Up With STACK Producer
The contract expands the producer's dedication area to 345,000 gross acres.

Superior Pipeline Co. LLC has entered a long-term, fee-based gas gathering and processing agreement with an active producer in the STACK play. It replaces a prior contract with Superior, expanding the producer’s dedication area to 345,000 gross acres.

The Cashion system includes two cryogenic processing plants located in Kingfisher County, Okla.

Within the acreage dedicated to Superior, the producer will continue to develop four production zones in the STACK – the Oswego, Mississippian, Woodford, and Hunton formations in central Oklahoma.

“We are pleased to further our relationship with such an active and successful producer,” Mike Hicks, Superior’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a written statement. “This is another step in Superior’s plan to expand our existing assets, while also continuing to acquire synergistic midstream assets.”

Superior is a joint venture owned equally by Unit Corp. and SP Investor Holdings LLC, a holding company jointly owned by OPTrust and funds managed and/or advised by Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager.

Superior operates in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle, Central/Western Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southeast Texas and Appalachia, which includes Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It currently owns and operates over 1,500 miles of pipeline, operates seven natural gas processing facilities with a combined capacity of 323 MMcf/d, and three natural gas treating plants.

The company also has throughput volumes of over 465 MMcf/d and over 700,000 gallons of liquids per day.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles