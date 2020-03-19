Superior Pipeline Teams Up With STACK Producer
Superior Pipeline Co. LLC has entered a long-term, fee-based gas gathering and processing agreement with an active producer in the STACK play. It replaces a prior contract with Superior, expanding the producer’s dedication area to 345,000 gross acres.
The Cashion system includes two cryogenic processing plants located in Kingfisher County, Okla.
Within the acreage dedicated to Superior, the producer will continue to develop four production zones in the STACK – the Oswego, Mississippian, Woodford, and Hunton formations in central Oklahoma.
“We are pleased to further our relationship with such an active and successful producer,” Mike Hicks, Superior’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a written statement. “This is another step in Superior’s plan to expand our existing assets, while also continuing to acquire synergistic midstream assets.”
Superior is a joint venture owned equally by Unit Corp. and SP Investor Holdings LLC, a holding company jointly owned by OPTrust and funds managed and/or advised by Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager.
Superior operates in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle, Central/Western Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southeast Texas and Appalachia, which includes Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It currently owns and operates over 1,500 miles of pipeline, operates seven natural gas processing facilities with a combined capacity of 323 MMcf/d, and three natural gas treating plants.
The company also has throughput volumes of over 465 MMcf/d and over 700,000 gallons of liquids per day.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Oil Rebounds After 18-Year Low
- Canada Is First Price-War Casualty
- Analyst Cuts 2020 Oil Price Forecast by $19
- RMT Warns of Thousands of North Sea Job Losses
- Keppel Donates Millions to Help Fight Virus
- Unity Wins 12-Platform Contract
- Hennigan Succeeds Heminger at Marathon Petroleum
- ConocoPhillips Cuts Capex by $700MM
- MOL Makes North Sea Discovery
- Murphy and Petrobras Award Five-year FPSO Contract
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil for Reserve
- US Rig Count is Down 234 Rigs Year on Year
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Shale Drillers Seek Jones Act Waiver to Ease Price Pain
- Saudis to Push Oil Export to 10MM Barrels a Day
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil