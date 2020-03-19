Superior Pipeline Teams Up With STACK Producer

Superior Pipeline Co. LLC has entered a long-term, fee-based gas gathering and processing agreement with an active producer in the STACK play. It replaces a prior contract with Superior, expanding the producer’s dedication area to 345,000 gross acres.

The Cashion system includes two cryogenic processing plants located in Kingfisher County, Okla.

Within the acreage dedicated to Superior, the producer will continue to develop four production zones in the STACK – the Oswego, Mississippian, Woodford, and Hunton formations in central Oklahoma.

“We are pleased to further our relationship with such an active and successful producer,” Mike Hicks, Superior’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a written statement. “This is another step in Superior’s plan to expand our existing assets, while also continuing to acquire synergistic midstream assets.”

Superior is a joint venture owned equally by Unit Corp. and SP Investor Holdings LLC, a holding company jointly owned by OPTrust and funds managed and/or advised by Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager.

Superior operates in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle, Central/Western Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southeast Texas and Appalachia, which includes Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It currently owns and operates over 1,500 miles of pipeline, operates seven natural gas processing facilities with a combined capacity of 323 MMcf/d, and three natural gas treating plants.

The company also has throughput volumes of over 465 MMcf/d and over 700,000 gallons of liquids per day.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.