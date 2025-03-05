Superior in the Red amid Strategy Shift

Superior Plus Corp., a North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates, has reported slips in figures across the board. In its quarterly financial report, Superior Plus said its net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, landed at $4.2 million, compared to $57.8 million for the corresponding quarter in 2023.

For the full year 2024, Superior Plus posted a $17.9 million net loss, versus a $57.6 million net profit for 2023.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $702.3 million, down from $725.3 million for the corresponding quarter a year prior. Full-year revenue reached $2.38 billion, down from $2.48 billion a year prior.

Superior Plus said its compressed natural gas delivery volumes reached 29,406,980 million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2024, rising 21 percent from the pro forma 24,283,131 MMBtu in the prior year.

“2024 was a defining year for Superior Plus”, Allan MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "With the launch of Superior Delivers - we set in motion a bold transformation of Superior Plus - making significant changes to our operations and strategy that will drive long-term growth. These changes are strengthening our propane business, positioning it to significantly grow profitability and capture greater market share in the years ahead. In our Compressed Natural Gas division, we adapted to the changing environment by sharpening our capital discipline, setting the stage for increased free cash flow".

"While 2024 brought challenges including unseasonably warm weather in propane and shifting market dynamics in compressed natural gas - our progress and commitment remained unwavering”, MacDonald added. “The foundation we’ve built is strong, and I am fully confident that it will translate into the profitability and cash flow we know the business can deliver”, he said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com