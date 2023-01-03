Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage
Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) has revealed that its Commerce City Refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to December 24, 2022.
The damage was sustained due to the “extreme and record-setting weather impacting much of the United States”, Suncor outlined. The company noted that, on December 24, it was determined that the entire facility would be shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units and repair of the damaged equipment.
“The inspection and repair of the damaged equipment is ongoing,” Suncor Energy said in a recent company statement.
“Based on our current assessment we anticipate a progressive restart of the facility with a return to full operations expected to be completed by late Q1 2023,” the company added.
The Commerce City Refinery comprises three plants from two refineries, which Suncor acquired in 2003 and 2005, Suncor Energy highlights on its website. This is the only facility of its kind in Colorado and the largest in the Rocky Mountain Region, processing approximately 98,000 barrels per day, Suncor Energy’s site notes.
The facility contributes $2.5 billion to Colorado’s economy annually, according to Suncor Energy’s site, which outlines that the refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel and paving-grade asphalt. A $445 million upgrade was previously completed at the site, Suncor Energy’s website shows. This has enabled the refinery to meet clean fuels regulations and handle a wider range of oil sands products, the site states.
Suncor operates refineries in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec in Canada, and in Colorado in the U.S., according to its website. The company describes its refining and marketing operations as “a vital link between our large Canadian resource base and the growing North American energy market”.
Suncor defines itself as a a globally competitive integrated energy company with a global team of over 30,000 people.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Equinor Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Hywind Scotland
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain
- TotalEnergies Staying In Gabon For Another Quarter Century
- Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Analyst Looks at Relevance of Nuclear Fusion
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Land?
- U.S. Department Of Energy's Top Accomplishments In 2022
- Equinor Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Hywind Scotland
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar