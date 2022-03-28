Suncor Names New Mining And Upgrading Executive VP

Suncor has brought in Peter Zebedee as the executive vice president of Mining and Upgrading, with effect from April 11, 2022.

As the executive vice president for Mining and Upgrading, Peter will lead all of Suncor's mining and upgrading operations, including Syncrude. He will also oversee Suncor's involvement with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo community.

Syncrude is one of the largest operations in Canada’s oil sands industry. In addition to the mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, there is a significant research center in Edmonton. Suncor became the operator there on September 30, 2021.

Zebedee comes to Suncor from LNG Canada where he had been seconded by Shell as the chief executive officer since 2019. Before his secondment into the LNG Canada joint venture, Peter's last position with Shell was vice president of Canada Manufacturing and general manager Scotford.

"We are extremely pleased that Peter is joining Suncor's leadership team," said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. "Peter has extensive industry and executive leadership experience, especially in oil sands mining and upgrading operations. In addition to being a champion of safety and operational discipline, Peter has a strong track record of delivering exceptional business results and enhanced competitiveness."

Zebedee brings over 25 years of deep experience in oil sands mining and upgrading from his time at Shell, Petro-Canada, and Syncrude to his new role at Suncor.

A geological engineer and graduate of the University of British Columbia, Zebedee has held roles in engineering, operations, and numerous corporate assignments, with the bulk of his career working in oil sands mining in a variety of technical and operational positions of increasing responsibility.

In 2009, he joined Shell, where he held senior leadership roles with the Athabasca Oilsands Project Joint Venture as GM of Shell Albian Sands and the Scotford Upgrader.

