SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Sunak Says He Would Consider Windfall Tax on Energy Firms

by Bloomberg
|
Joe Mayes
|
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Sunak Says He Would Consider Windfall Tax on Energy Firms
The opposition Labour Party has repeatedly called on Sunak to levy such a tax.

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he would consider a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies if they don’t do enough to invest in developing Britain’s domestic energy supplies.

“If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward, if companies aren’t going to make investments in our energy security, of course that’s something I’d look at,” Sunak said in an interview with Mumsnet published on Wednesday, when asked about the prospect of taxing energy firms’ profits to ease the country’s cost-of-living crisis. “Nothing is ever off the table in these things.”

The opposition Labour Party has repeatedly called on Sunak to levy such a tax on the surging profits of energy firms, buoyed by high oil and gas prices. In the past Sunak has slapped down the prospect, saying that such a tax would discourage further investment in Britain’s energy sector. He repeated the idea in the Mumsnet interview, before saying he’d be open to it if investment is not forthcoming.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles