Sunak Says He Would Consider Windfall Tax on Energy Firms

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he would consider a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies if they don’t do enough to invest in developing Britain’s domestic energy supplies.

“If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward, if companies aren’t going to make investments in our energy security, of course that’s something I’d look at,” Sunak said in an interview with Mumsnet published on Wednesday, when asked about the prospect of taxing energy firms’ profits to ease the country’s cost-of-living crisis. “Nothing is ever off the table in these things.”

The opposition Labour Party has repeatedly called on Sunak to levy such a tax on the surging profits of energy firms, buoyed by high oil and gas prices. In the past Sunak has slapped down the prospect, saying that such a tax would discourage further investment in Britain’s energy sector. He repeated the idea in the Mumsnet interview, before saying he’d be open to it if investment is not forthcoming.