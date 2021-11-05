Suez Canal Raises Toll for Ships
Suez Canal Authority will increase transit tolls by 6% for nearly all ships passing through the critical waterway from February, despite posting a banner year with record revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The authority, in a statement published on its website Thursday, cited an International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization estimate that global trade traffic will rise 6.7% in 2022, resulting in “good profits” for shipping companies. Liquefied natural gas carriers and cruise ships will be exempted and pay the same tolls as this year, it said.
Admiral Osama Rabea: “Increasing the transit tolls of all the types of transiting ships through the canal with 6% during 2022 and fixing/ stabilizing the tolls of LNG ships and cruise ships only..for more details https://t.co/Gw8X2S49B1 pic.twitter.com/3ZuEI55Yqq
— هيئة قناة السويس Suez Canal Authority (@SuezAuthorityEG) November 4, 2021
The Suez Canal, which made headlines this spring when the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the waterway and disrupted global shipping for nearly a week, posted record revenue of $5.8 billion for the year ended June thanks to strong demand for goods from consumers hunkered down at home during the pandemic. The canal -- the fastest shipping route between Asia and Europe -- has also seen record transits at various times this year.
Nearly 17,000 ships traversed the waterway this year through October, according to Suez Canal Authority, with a daily record of 87 vessels on Sept. 29. About 12% of global trade and 8% of LNG pass through the canal, as do some 1 million barrels of oil each day.
The toll move follows a 5% increase implemented in 2020 for dry bulk and liquefied petroleum gas carriers.
