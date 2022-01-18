Successful GOM Drilling Enables Low-Cost Development
U.S. oil and gas company Beacon Offshore has completed the drilling of the Winterfell-2 appraisal well located on Block 943 in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The Winterfell-2 well is around 5,800 feet of water and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 28,500 feet.
An affiliate of Beacon Offshore is the operator of the Winterfell-2 well. Kosmos Energy, which is one of the partners in the well, announced the completion of the well on Tuesday.
The Winterfell-2 well was drilled to evaluate the adjacent fault block to the northwest of the original Winterfell discovery and was designed to test two horizons that were oil-bearing in the Winterfell-1 well, with an exploration tail into a deeper horizon.
The well discovered approximately 120 feet of net oil pay in the first and second horizons with better oil saturation and porosity than pre-drill expectations. The exploration tail has discovered an additional oil-bearing horizon in a deeper reservoir which is also prospective in the blocks immediately to the north.
The results of this appraisal well further define the resource potential in the central Winterfell area, with the current estimate around 100 million barrels gross.
Kosmos also said that it farmed down interest in the two blocks immediately to the north of the Winterfell discovery to the owners of the central Winterfell discovery in exchange for cash consideration and the retention of an overriding royalty interest.
This aligns the partnership and provides the ability to further scale the development with low-risk follow-on drilling. The company will retain a 35 percent working interest in the two blocks, which have been significantly de-risked following the results of the Winterfell-1 and Winterfell-2 wells.
The Winterfell complex is located within tie-back distance to several existing and planned host facilities and the partnership is working to define the development plan.
“The positive result from Winterfell-2 appraisal well demonstrates the greater potential in the Winterfell area. The well results are encouraging and provide the support needed to advance a low-cost, lower-carbon development scheme that could be brought online in around two years,” Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s chairman and chief executive officer, said.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- USA Announces $420MM Clean Energy Breakthrough Fund
- Noble, Maersk Drilling Merger Clears Another Hurdle
- Vitol Group Says Oil Prices May Rise Even More
- Neptune Brings German Gas Well Online
- Omicron Labor Force Impact a Factor to Monitor
- Iran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE
- Equinor, BP Seal 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm Deal With NY State
- North America Adds 63 Rigs Week on Week
- Aker BP Replaces Maersk Rig. Adds $28M To Backlog.
- Oil Up on Increasingly Bullish Backwardation Pattern
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- API Issues Call to Action to Biden
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Diesel Markets Are Soaring
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Standard Chartered Sees $100+ Oil
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week