Subsea UK Urges Sector to Assemble for Subsea Expo

Subsea UK has urged the industry to come together for next year’s Subsea Expo “to explore the oceans of opportunity” in the blue economy.

The event, which was cancelled this year after being postponed from February 2021 to May 2021 due to the coronavirus, is scheduled to go ahead at Aberdeen’s P&J Live from February 22, 2022. Subsea Expo is described as Europe’s largest exhibition and conference focused on the underwater industry.

Subsea UK, which organizes the event, noted that it was planning a packed three days of debate on “key” industry topics including the push towards net zero, the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen technologies and smart innovation.

“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and the acceleration of the race to net zero, our future looks very different now than it did at the start of last year,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of Subsea UK, said in an organization statement.

“If the recent disruption has taught us anything, it’s that we must continue to evolve and adapt to meet the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities,” he added in the statement.

“Subsea Expo provides an excellent platform for finding out more about mature and emerging markets and for making connections that can lead to cross-sector collaborations which will be key to developing solutions to the challenge in both the blue economy and the energy transition,” Gordon went on to say.

According to the event’s website, Subsea Expo will see more than 185 exhibitors and over 6,500 visitors. Subsea UK, which describes itself as the industry body and focal point for the entire British subsea industry, highlights on its website that the sector is worth $10.7 billion (GBP 7.8 billion) and contains more than 45,000 employees and around 650 companies.

Earlier this month, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) opened for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. This year’s conference took place, in person, with virtual components, from August 16 to 19 at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas, following delays and cancellations to previous iterations of the event.

Following the conference, an OTC representative told Rigzone that, while OTC had a smaller footprint this year, its hybrid model allowed for more participation in its technical sessions than ever before.

“For the first time in 27 months, we were able to come together as an industry to foster the innovation and collaboration that has historically been OTC’s legacy, and we look forward to continuing this in 2022,” the OTC representative said.

