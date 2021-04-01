Subsea UK Unveils TV Debate Style Event

Industry body Subsea UK has unveiled a new ‘TV debate style’ event to highlight opportunities in the energy transition and the blue economy.

‘Subsea Live’, which takes place from May 25 to May 27, will focus on the subsea industry’s potential to harness resources from oceans to support the energy transition, with industry leaders and government panellists weighing in on discussions. Representatives from the UK Marine Energy Council, Baker Hughes, Orsted, and HSBC Bank plc will all make appearances at the event, which will be streamed live from the Subsea Live TV studio in Aberdeen.

“The subsea industry, with its roots in oil and gas, a strong foothold in offshore wind, and massive potential in other segments of the blue economy, has the capability to become one of the UK’s fastest-growing, high value industries of the future, contributing not only to economic recovery but, crucially, to delivery of our net-zero targets,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of Subsea UK, said in an organization statement.

“Subsea Live will provide insight, analysis, and debate around how the supply chain can utilize the blue economy to play a key role in the UK’s energy transition,” he added. “Broadcast live from the Subsea Live studio, this virtual event is not just another webinar, it has been designed with high production values to engage delegates with live studio debates, pre-recorded videos, and live presentations which they can dip in and out of, depending on their area of interest,” Gordon went on to say.

Subsea UK describes itself as the voice of the UK subsea industry and aims to increase business opportunities at home and abroad for the sector. The industry contains over 45,000 employees and around 650 companies, according to Subsea UK, which notes that oil and gas accounts for the major share of subsea revenues.

