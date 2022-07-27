Subsea Integration Alliance Bags Odd Job EPCI Deal
Subsea Integration Alliance, comprising OneSubsea and Subsea 7, has been contracted by Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations to perform engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for the Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico.
Through the EPCI contract, OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems business of Schlumberger, will supply a subsea multiphase boosting system, topside equipment, and a 16-mile integrated power and control umbilical. Project management, engineering, assembly, and testing will be performed at the OneSubsea facilities in Bergen and Horsøy, Norway, while transport to the field and installation will be carried out by Subsea 7.
“We are delighted to be working with Kosmos Energy on the successful long-term development of the Odd Job field,” said Don Sweet, director, of Subsea Production Systems. “The system will be tied back to the existing facility, thereby achieving significant cost and energy savings, as well as reducing CO2 emissions, all while improving Kosmos Energy’s ultimate recovery.” An entity managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation is also an owner in the Odd Job field.
OneSubsea has a strong track record of innovation, including world-leading experience in subsea multiphase boosting systems. Since 1994, OneSubsea has delivered more than 40 projects, including some 115 subsea boosting pumps. It has been shown that the application of subsea multiphase boosting can increase production rates by 20 percent to more than 200 percent, in addition to a substantial increase in total recovery as backpressure on the reservoir is offloaded by a seabed processing system.
“This contract recognizes the successful alliance model that brings together Subsea 7’s extensive track record in delivery of large-scale EPCI projects, with OneSubsea’s subsea processing technology leadership. Our alliance will improve Kosmos’ field economics while lowering complexity, cost, and risk to achieve production objectives safely, on time, and within cost targets,” added Subsea Integration Alliance Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Blaringhem.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- Significant Escalation of Militia Activity in Libya
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Compulsory EU Gas Demand Cut Could Happen
- First Monopile Installed At Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- U.S. Becomes Top LNG Exporter In First Half Of 2022
- USA Senators Call for Sanctions on Russian Oil Sales to China
- Kosmos Picks Subsea Integration Alliance For US GoM EPCI Work
- Shell USA Buys Shell Midstream Partners For $1.96B
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Brazil, Guyana, Mexico Projects To Offset Declines In Other Areas
- USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- Shell To Stop Paying Prelude FLNG Workers Over Industrial Action
- Biden Crackdown On Permian Pollution To Trim Crude Output
- SBM Offshore Closes $1.75 Bn Financing For One Guyana FPSO
- German Govt In Final Stage Of Bailout Deal For Russia-Hit Uniper
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip