Subsea Expo Showcasing Opportunities To Scotland's Young Talents

OPITO showcased energy career opportunities to over 100 students from five schools across the North East of Scotland.

Global safety and skills organization OPITO hosted more than 100 students at the Subsea Expo in Aberdeen to showcase the career opportunities the industry has on offer.

Students from five schools across the North East of Scotland were hosted during the My Energy Future LIVE event at the Subsea Expo that was organized by Global Underwater Hub at the P&J Live exhibition and conference center.

Formerly known as Energize Your Future, My Energy Future LIVE brings together the next generation of talent and industry experts, giving students the chance to explore the exciting career opportunities available across oil and gas, hydrogen, carbon capture usage and storage, and offshore wind.

The event saw young people work in teams to complete various exciting STEM challenges such as building the most efficient wind turbine. Tasks were delivered by Scottish STEM education charity TechFest, STEM Ambassadors in Scotland, and The Royal Navy, in partnership with OPITO and Global Underwater Hub.

Students were also given the opportunity to tour the exhibition to learn about the businesses driving the energy transition, such as Motive Offshore and Prevco Subsea, try out the technologies on show, including augmented reality and diving equipment, and discover emerging roles and routes into the sector.

“Initiatives like My Energy Future LIVE are an investment in our future. As identified in the OPITO UKCS Workforce Dynamics Review, the energy sector needs to recruit 25,000 people by 2025, with around 4,500 in roles that don’t currently exist,” said Andy Williamson, Head of Energy Transition at OPITO.

“At OPITO, we are playing our part by continuing to create new products and standards to develop a skilled and competent workforce that can work across the integrated energy mix. My Energy Future LIVE events give pupils the chance to take part in hands-on STEM challenges and hear real-life experiences from industry personnel at a critical time when they are considering their future career paths. It is essential we ignite passion in our young people and encourage them to pursue a career in energy to achieve our shared net-zero ambitions,” Williamson added.

Trish Banks, operations director at Global Underwater Hub, has been involved with the GUH STEM Challenge as well as other OPITO-led STEM initiatives for more than a decade. “This year’s My Energy Future Live event has been incredibly positive and the school pupils taking part all showed a real enthusiasm for the underwater energy industry. It has been encouraging to see so many young people considering a future career path in our sector as we continue on our journey towards Net-Zero,” she said.

The re-brand of My Energy Future LIVE (formerly Energise My Future) comes following last year’s launch of My Energy Future, OPITO’s interactive STEM platform, designed to engage young people and spark their interest in an energy career. The previous Energise My Future events of the same format have been held as part of major energy industry events and delivered through standalone sessions since 2008.

