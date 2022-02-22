Subsea Expo Set to Welcome 3,000+ Guests

Subsea Expo 2022 is set to welcome more than 3,000 guests this week as the conference and exhibition returns to Aberdeen, the event’s organizer, Global Underwater Hub (GUH), has announced.

The three-day event will see UK and international delegates visit Aberdeen’s P&J Live from February 22 to 24, with more than 110 companies exhibiting, GUH revealed. The organization noted that Subsea Expo 2022 marks the first major in-person industry event since the pandemic-imposed lockdowns.

Subsea Expo 2022 comes two years after more than 6,600 delegates attended the last event, GUH highlighted. This was said to be one of the biggest attendances in the event’s 15-year history and one of the final industry events to take place before lockdown.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to limit international travel, we’ve seen a great uptake in registrations for Subsea Expo 2022 and have exhibitors from across the subsea supply chain attending,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of GUH, said in an organization statement.

“This reinforces the appetite from industry to come together in person, to re-establish contacts, make new connections and showcase new technology as we look towards an incredibly exciting time for the industry,” Gordon added.

“Subsea Expo has always facilitated meaningful industry discussion, valuable contacts and cross-sector collaboration through information sharing. These are needed more now than ever before,” Gordon went on to say.

A coronavirus statement posted on Subsea Expo’s website prior to GUH’s latest announcement noted that the Scottish government would remove the limits on attendance at indoor public events from January 24, therefore Subsea Expo would go ahead as a live event. Last month, GUH also confirmed on its website that Subsea Expo was returning to Aberdeen in 2022.

Back in August 2021, Subsea UK, GUH’s previous name, urged the industry to come together for the 2022 Subsea Expo “to explore the oceans of opportunity” in the blue economy. In January 2021, Subsea UK revealed that Subsea Expo would no longer take place that year. In November 2020, the event organizer outlined that the three-day conference and exhibition, along with the annual Subsea Awards dinner, had been pushed back to May 25-27, 2021, due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

Last month, a Baker Hughes spokesperson confirmed that the company’s 2022 annual meeting in Florence, Italy, had been cancelled. Also during January, the organizers of SPE Offshore Europe revealed that they had postponed the event.

As of February 21, 7.36pm CET, there have been 423.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 5.8 million deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), which outlines that a total of 10.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, as of February 21. Despite reaching a new peak in the week commencing January 24, global cases have decreased for the last three weeks in a row, WHO’s site shows.

The UK alone has registered 18.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 160,581 deaths, as of February 21, 7.36pm CET, WHO data shows. A total of 139 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, as of February 14, according to WHO, which shows that the UK has seen its weekly case count drop for the last four weeks in a row.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com