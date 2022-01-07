Subsea Expo Going Ahead

Subsea Expo is returning to Aberdeen in 2022, the event organizer confirmed in a statement announcing the finalists for the show’s awards, which was published on Thursday.

The event, which is described by the organizer as the world’s largest subsea focused exhibition and conference, is currently set to run from February 22 to February 24 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, with the awards taking place on February 23. Confirmation that the event was taking place came on the same day that the organizers of SPE Offshore Europe revealed that they had postponed their event, which was scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 4 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Subsea Expo is a quality focused event showcasing the capabilities, innovations and cutting-edge technologies of the underwater sectors, the event’s website notes, adding that over 185 exhibitors and 6,500 delegates attended the latest show. This year’s event has an ‘Oceans of Opportunity’ theme and will debate and examine how the industry can capitalize on the opportunities within the blue economy, according to Subsea Expo’s site.

A full list Subsea Expo awards finalists can be seen below:

Company of the Year - James Fisher Offshore, Baker Hughes, MAATS.

Best Small Company of the Year - ITC Hydraulics & Manufacturing, J+S Subsea, Aquatec Group.

Global Exports Category - C-Kore Systems, STATS Group, Maritime Developments.

Innovation for Safety - DeepOcean, Baker Hughes, Avon Protection.

Innovation and Technology - Ocean Infinity, EC-OG, Maritime Developments.

Cross Sector Innovation Award - 1CSI, Baker Hughes, DCN Diving.

Young Emerging Talent - Tom Hutchinson from J + S Subsea, Pedro Costa and Dale Wakeham from Ocean Infinity, Edris Joonaki from TUV SUD UK National Engineering Laboratory.

Outstanding Contribution Award - an individual who has made “a lasting impact on the underwater sector throughout their career” will be recognized on the night.

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic and deliver the energy transition, it seems more important than ever for us to celebrate and recognize our industry’s achievements during these unprecedented times,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub, which was previously named Subsea UK, said.

“This will be the first awards ceremony we’ve hosted as the Global Underwater Hub and will take place during the long-awaited Subsea Expo conference, so the night promises to be a particularly special occasion,” he added in the statement.

“We look forward to celebrating with the whole industry, recognizing all organizations who have made it through these challenging times and, in particular, those who have been short-listed,” Gordon went on to say.

In January last year, Subsea UK announced that Subsea Expo would no longer take place in 2021. The organization, which previously postponed the event from February to May 2021 due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions, noted in an organization statement at the time that it had decided to wait until 2022 before staging the show. The same statement revealed that the next event was scheduled to run from February 22 to 24, 2022.

