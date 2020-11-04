Subsea Expo Event Delayed

Subsea Expo event organizer Subsea UK has revealed that the three-day conference and exhibition, along with the annual Subsea Awards dinner, has been pushed back to May 25-27, 2021, due to the current coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

The event, which is described by Subsea UK as the world’s largest underwater engineering event, was shaping up to be the sector’s first post-pandemic, large scale physical event, Subsea UK outlined.

Back in August, Subsea UK announced that Subsea Expo had been confirmed to take place in February 2021 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue. More than a third of the exhibition floor space had been booked for the event at the time, according to a Subsea UK statement.

“Unfortunately, we have been forced to take the decision to postpone Subsea Expo,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of Subsea UK, said in an organization statement.

“At the time of setting the February dates, we were confident that the worst of the global pandemic would be behind us. Given the current situation with Covid cases rising and restrictions being re-imposed rather than lifting, we seem to be going backwards and the ability to host a large-scale event in late February next year is becoming increasingly unlikely,” he added.

“Postponing the event is therefore the sensible thing to do. We appreciate this will be disappointing for our exhibitors and sponsors but by working closely with the venue, P&J Live, and the industry we’ve been able to move the event to May 2021 when we can deliver it safely and secure maximum attendance from the UK and overseas,” Gordon went on to say.

Subsea UK revealed that it had sought feedback from members, and the wider industry, which revealed that there was no appetite for a virtual event with exhibitors, sponsors and delegates “very much in favor of a face-to-face event with the valuable networking this affords”.

According to its website, Subsea UK is the industry body and focal point for the entire British subsea industry. Based in Aberdeen, the organization has over 290 member companies.

