Subsea Expo Event Delayed
Subsea Expo event organizer Subsea UK has revealed that the three-day conference and exhibition, along with the annual Subsea Awards dinner, has been pushed back to May 25-27, 2021, due to the current coronavirus-imposed restrictions.
The event, which is described by Subsea UK as the world’s largest underwater engineering event, was shaping up to be the sector’s first post-pandemic, large scale physical event, Subsea UK outlined.
Back in August, Subsea UK announced that Subsea Expo had been confirmed to take place in February 2021 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue. More than a third of the exhibition floor space had been booked for the event at the time, according to a Subsea UK statement.
“Unfortunately, we have been forced to take the decision to postpone Subsea Expo,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of Subsea UK, said in an organization statement.
“At the time of setting the February dates, we were confident that the worst of the global pandemic would be behind us. Given the current situation with Covid cases rising and restrictions being re-imposed rather than lifting, we seem to be going backwards and the ability to host a large-scale event in late February next year is becoming increasingly unlikely,” he added.
“Postponing the event is therefore the sensible thing to do. We appreciate this will be disappointing for our exhibitors and sponsors but by working closely with the venue, P&J Live, and the industry we’ve been able to move the event to May 2021 when we can deliver it safely and secure maximum attendance from the UK and overseas,” Gordon went on to say.
Subsea UK revealed that it had sought feedback from members, and the wider industry, which revealed that there was no appetite for a virtual event with exhibitors, sponsors and delegates “very much in favor of a face-to-face event with the valuable networking this affords”.
According to its website, Subsea UK is the industry body and focal point for the entire British subsea industry. Based in Aberdeen, the organization has over 290 member companies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Qatar Plans for $40 Oil
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Pop Star Seeks Presidency of Emerging African Oil Producer
- Saudi Arabia Sets Gas Production Record
- Dolphin Drilling Wins Combined NCS Contract
- Petrofac Completes Mexico Sale
- Aberdeen Services Provider Bags UKCS Deal
- S.America Offshore Output on Track to Pass N.America
- Saudi Arabia to Ease Foreign Worker Rules
- Baker Hughes Buys 3C
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Borr Drilling Sells Rig to Unnamed Buyer
- 85 Percent of US GOM Oil Output Offline
- China Hikes Oil Import Quota
- BP to Cease Fuel Production at Oz Refinery
- US GOM Oil and Gas Production Returning
- ExxonMobil Eyes Vietnam LNG Project
- Chevron Stuns Analysts with Earnings Surprise
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- Who Controls the Permian?
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- Shale Deal Must Navigate Potential Conflict