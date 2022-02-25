Subsea Expo Awards: MAATS Tech Gets Company of the Year
The Subsea Expo Awards, organized by Global Underwater Hub (GUH), named MAATS Tech as the company of the year while Crondall Energy’s Director of Subsea David Burton was recognized for his contribution to the industry – with many others receiving accolades.
The awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals in the UK underwater industry during Subsea Expo – the world’s leading annual subsea exhibition and conference. The gala dinner, hosted by Neil Gordon, chief executive of the GUH, and sponsored by Vaarst with a drinks reception sponsored by Subsea 7, took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen with 400 people from the underwater industry in attendance.
MAATS Tech, which won the Company of the Year award, sponsored by Viper Innovations has more than 30 years of experience, specializing in turnkey cable, umbilical, and flex lay systems. MAATS Tech supplies turnkey, reliable solutions for a wide spectrum of requirements, pushing engineering boundaries to create tailored, progressive answers to challenging conditions.
David Bruton, a chartered engineer with more than 40 years of experience as a specialist in pipelines and associated facilities in oil and gas, was honored for his contribution to the industry. Throughout his career, which began with BP in 1980, he has been involved in developing new technology for a wide variety of projects. In 2011, he used his expertise to co-found CES (Crondall Energy Subsea), a consultancy team with extensive experience in challenging pipeline design and operational monitoring. He has authored, or co-authored, 36 technical papers and holds six patents on transoceanic fibreoptic gathering facilities, based on pipeline technology.
Basingstoke-based Aquatec Group was named Best Small Company. Verlume received the Innovation & Technology award, which was sponsored by Piper Sandler, with the Cross-Sector Innovation award, sponsored by Havfram UK, going to DCN Diving.
STATS Group was the winner of the Global Exports Award sponsored by Scottish Development International with the Innovation in Safety award going to DeepOcean.
The Emerging Talent award was presented to Edris Joonaki, Fluid Properties Expert and Technical Lead at TÜV SÜD National Engineering Laboratory. Edris is responsible for addressing different flow assurance and metering challenges in a range of sectors including oil and gas, hydrogen economy systems, and the CCS value chain. His research projects have won several research funds and UK and international awards, and he is the lead author on several publications.
“The caliber of the finalists and winners for this year’s awards was testimony to the outstanding innovation, technology, talent, and leadership which continued across the industry despite the challenges created by the pandemic over the past two years,” said Neil Gordon, chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub.
“It was fantastic to be able to celebrate those achievements and successes in person at what is one of the first major events to take place since restrictions eased. What was clear too, was the growing emphasis on cross-sector collaboration which highlighted the opportunities that have arisen, and are being grasped, in alternative markets and sectors.
“This appetite for diversification and the ingenuity which has grown with it is evident right across the underwater industry. There’s a renewed sense of optimism and excitement about what lies ahead with an unprecedented scale of global opportunities in both energy transition and the wider blue economy,” concluded Gordon.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
